Some creative minds at Penn State got the chance to show their work on Wednesday night.

Students in Penn State’s School of Visual Arts held an art show to mark the end of the course ArtWorking. It is a class that meshes the students’ hands-on experience with art and the ways this experience can be translated into their future careers.

The theme of the show on on was "Hot," and all of the students’ pieces reflected this. The students also put together the entire show and organized everything, from the placement of the artwork to refreshments.

“It’s a special topics course, so I developed this as a one time class, basically," Brian Alfred, the creator of the course, said. "The impetus for the class is to create a class where people learn more about what to do when you get out of school, as a creative person."

Alfred is an assistant professor of art at Penn State.

He said when he was a graduate student, he was only taught how to make artwork. He wasn't taught how to sell work or make a gallery.

“So this class was created to give people a roadmap on how to move forward,” Alfred said.

The class encompasses students from not just visual arts, but all over the creative sphere. Alfred said there are designers, digital creators, musicians, and others.

Alfred, who is currently a working artist, splits his time between living in State College and New York City. This semester has been the first time the course has been taught, and he was surprised by the students' excitement about areas of art other than their own.

“If you have 75% painters, the designers may have felt a little left out or ostracized in a way, but everyone seemed to really respond to people’s different ways of working and were willing to give feedback to everyone’s different areas,” Alfred said.

Each of the students was instructed to create their own individual pieces, that also coincided with the theme of "Hot."

Student Joe Beam created a piece called "Fever Dream."

"I went into it thinking about my dreams and how they kind of feel. I thought about the different places my dreams take me, and the random settings, and how different settings bleed into each other,” Beam (fifth year- fine arts).

Beam said his piece was inspired by the different vignettes within dreams, and he tried to display that onto the canvas.

“I was kind of going for how dreams can be so strange and off-putting, but you’re comfortable because it was a dream you created in your mind,” Beam said.

He said this course helped him to understand the different paths one can take within visual arts, as well as the frequency of those paths to intertwine.

“When you get into the art world, there is not one certain way to do everything. It’s all about putting your best effort in when you can, and hoping that those efforts come to fruition,” Beam said.

While all of the students aimed to create pieces that represented the idea of "Hot," they all held wildly different ideas and goals.

Elizabeth Sickles said her piece is inspired by a photo she took in the Arboretum, but with the use of warm tones. She's been interested in the environment and climate change, so her recent work depicts nature.

Sickles (junior- fine arts) said the course helped her to learn about a new side of art she was not used to.

“It helped me a lot with more of the business side of art, like resumes," Sickles said. "For this assignment, the show, [Alfred] had us go on our own, and said ‘you guys have to make a show.’ So we had to work together and collaborate on that."

She also said the students had to collaborate on keeping their own artistic visions while still making the show cohesive. This is because everyone's style is different since not everyone is a painting major.

The course gave students a realistic window into the world of being a working artist, which is something Alfred believes there needs to be more of in artistic spaces.

“Historically, in teaching art, there is this feeling of altruism like, ‘We only want to teach you about how to make art, and we don’t want to sully you with the nuts and bolts of how to get a job’ and I think that’s doing them a huge disservice,” Alfred said.