The Penn State Sustainability Institute is bringing a series of films centered around issues of labor, sustainability and activism to students each month this semester.

The “Limits of the Imagination” series presents environment-focused films made by independent filmmakers that depict efforts to work toward “a better future.” It is an eight part series that began in September 2019, with two more films to be showcased in the coming months.

Benjamin Lyman (senior-biology) is the community engagement intern at the institute and was a key player in the designing and development of this series.

“The goal is that there's so many issues or problems or stories that are being told that people believe are so complex, they can't fix them [or] understand them,” Lyman said. “[This series is] sharing these powerful personal narrative stories, mostly, but there's also some nonfiction accounts too… the primary focus is telling stories of people overcoming obstacles, and working towards a future that they want to see.”

The Sustainability Institute works to help the university and the students achieve a sustainable lifestyle and “support the sustainability movement.” The institute frames research, operations and education on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Lyman believes the movie series will help people understand and interact with the complex ideas involved when thinking about climate change, sustainable living and environment protection issues.

“Peter, and I had sat down and kind of brainstormed a bunch of topics that we thought related to ‘Limits of the Imagination,’” Lyman said. “What's an issue that we think is so complex and so hard to overcome? And how can we tell that through a story, or through a film to teach people that it's possible to make that jump in overcoming obstacles?”

Lyman reiterated that the films were a way to educate people about sustainability as well offer a bridge between art, science and activism.

On Mar. 18, the institute is hosting its penultimate showing — a series of short films that “explore the convergence of art and sustainability and the ways in which art and design can help us connect (or can keep us disconnected) from place.” The event will be held at 3 Dots Downtown Gallery at 7 p.m.

The following month will include the last film, “Women at War,” on Apr. 22 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Flex Theater at 7 p.m. This Icelandic-Ukrainian film addresses the existential questions around climate change activism from a single individual’s perspective.

In the past, nearly 200 people attended the screenings and the subsequent panels.

“The scope of the stories have been so, so different and unique,” Lyman said. “It's kind of bringing film as an art form and also as a means to communicate sustainability kind of into State College.”