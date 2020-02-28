Actor, director and entrepreneur Justin Baldoni will be participating in a one-on-one stage conversation at Penn State, hosted by the Penn State Student Programming Association.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 24 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Baldoni is known for starring in CW's hit series "Jane the Virgin," according to a SPA press release

He also created and directed “My Last Days,” a documentary series about life told by people living with a terminal illness. Baldoni also made his feature film directorial debut in 2019 in the movie “Five Feet Apart” which starred Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson.

Baldoni co-founded Wayfarer Entertainment which focuses on creating content that highlights inspiration, unity and the power of human connection, the release said.

Tickets are now available at 226 HUB and the event is free for all students with a valid Penn State University Park student photo ID.