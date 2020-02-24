Many buildings across the University Park campus have curated various exhibits to celebrate black history month. The HUB Robeson Center, Stuckeman School and Palmer Museum of Arts are just a few of the buildings that showcased works of black artists around campus.

HUB Robeson Center

“Still Here” is a multimedia exhibition in the HUB Robeson Center Gallery about African Diaspora. Danielle Spewak, the visual arts production specialist for the HUB Galleries, said “Still Here” was submitted to the HUB through an open call process by a HUB gallery curator, Larry Ossei Mensah.

Spewak said they felt “compelled” to bring the exhibition to Penn State, because of the power of the subject matter. African diaspora is the dispersal of African people throughout the world, which is influenced by colonization and displacement, according to Spewak.

“[The art] resonates with everyone, because African diaspora affects everyone,” Spewak said. “Everyone has contributed to it in some way or form.”

The exhibition features work by eight contemporary artists from across North America and South America. Through video, each artist shares stories of “migration, displacement and survival.”

Spewak said the featured artists are able to get a “better sense of claiming agency for themselves” through art. She added that they created the pieces “for themselves.”

“Still Here” was originally on display at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, though Spewak said the videos were not all shown at once. In the HUB Gallery, the video pieces are all displayed in the same room, though on seperate video screens.

On Mar. 4, the work of every artist will be displayed back to back in the HUB Flex Theatre.

Joiri Minaya is one of the featured artists with her 2014 video piece “Siboney,” which documents Minaya’s process creating a wall mural. The video is in conjunction with a mural with embedded QR codes that link audiences to various research articles.

The gallery opened in late January, though Spewak said it just “worked out” that “Still Here” coincided with Black History Month. The exhibit will run until Mar. 22.

The Palmer Museum of Art

The Palmer Museum of Art is currently exhibiting “African Excellence: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collection” until May 24. The gallery is made up of African artwork collected by Allen and Barbara Davis during the thirty years the couple spent in Africa.

Dewey told the Daily Collegian that the artwork is functional, because the pieces are used in everyday life.

As the month winds down, the various gallery curators hope students continue to learn about African American history. Spewak said “celebrating black history month doesn’t end in February.”

“They’re not alone, there’s a long history and they can contribute to it,” Miller said with hope that the galleries will inspire students of color.

Stuckeman School

Across campus, professors in the Stuckeman School curated a digital exhibition to celebrate black architects throughout history.

Cathy Braasch, assistant professor in architecture, said the gallery was inspired by Curt Marshall, the Multicultural Affairs, Recruitment Coordinator and Arts Engagement Coordinator of the Stuckeman School.

Marshall has organized multiple panels for students of color in the college. Through the events, Braasch said she recognized how important it is for people to see themselves in work.

“We are always self conscious,” Braasch said. “The precedence in architecture, landscape architecture and graphic design tend to be very white.”

The digital exhibition displays architects of color alongside their most well known work. This includes Diane Jones Allen, designer of the Clairborne Cultural Innovation District in New Orleans, and J. Max Bond Jr., the primary architect for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City.

The architects chosen span the disciplines of the college as well as history. The historical figures were those the professors wanted their students to recognize, along with contemporary architects who they could “identify” with and potentially reach out to for future jobs.

For Braasch and co-curator Marc Miller, assistant professor of landscape architecture, the gallery is a “sly opportunity” to put a face to the buildings students are already familiar with.

Miller expressed the importance of students understanding the different facets of architects, which makes them appear more human.

For several years, Braasch and Miller said they have been working to improve “retention and academic success of students of color” by creating a more “welcome” and “inclusive environment” in the Stuckeman School. The professors have planned an orientation for students of color along with small activities where they can “vent” and “share their experiences.”

“It’s so valuable to realize other people are having similar experiences. You need to see a third year doing well, but you also need to see a professional who’s out there in the world,” Braasch said. “When I see a white student struggling, they can see many examples of how they can succeed and that’s lacking often for underrepresented students.”

Braasch said the Smeal College of Business is currently displaying the digital exhibition in the Business Building. However, she expressed interest in seeing other colleges create their own exhibitions every February centered around the college’s studies.