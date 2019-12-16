In a time filled with stress and tension, everyone needs a bit of a distraction from finals to unwind. One option for a distraction is YouTube.

As this platform has gained massive popularity in the past decade, it has transformed from featuring short videos that become viral seemingly randomly to long, television-show-like videos and even full length-series. Some YouTube accounts in particular are funny, relaxing and an overall stress reliever.

These six new age YouTubers and videos to watch -- partially as a form of procrastination -- are a great way to de-stress from finals.

Trixie and Katya’s “UNHhhh”

Even after either of them did not win their season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova have gained a massive amount of success and recognition through their YouTube series called “UNHhhh.”

Trixie and Katya are drag queens and comedians who discuss a vast amount of topics that are appealing to a wide audience. Their banter and chemistry is enough to keep me distracted from finals.

Shane Dawson

Though Shane is now wildly popular and now makes multi-part movie-like series that are intriguing, those videos take a bit too much effort to watch. So for mindless entertainment during finals, Shane’s older videos are perfect.

Cody Ko and Noel Miller: “That’s Cringe” and Love Island

With plenty of YouTube comedians available, Cody Ko and Noel Miller are by far my favorite.

They both have plenty of funny videos by themselves, but their videos together are what really shine. “That’s Cringe” consists of the duo reacting to other YouTube videos.

The videos of Ko and Miller playing the Love Island video game app are some of my favorites and are especially preferred for taking my mind off extensive work. The humor and premise of the series is ridiculously funny.

One Direction funniest moments

For any ex-One Direction stan, or even those who were as interested in the band, simply searching “One Direction funniest moments” on YouTube is sure to produce a long list of entertainment.

Sitcom bloopers

As a big fan of shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” I sometimes still find the bloopers funnier than the show. Depending on what your favorite sitcom is, there is a lot of hilarious footage from most major sitcoms of the actors breaking character.

Vine compilations

And finally, the popular -- now terminated -- social media platform Vine is a great distraction. If you look up Vine compilations on YouTube, hours of hilarious videos are sure to come up. I think our generation is certainly defined by the phrase, “I miss Vine.