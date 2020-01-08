Making its anticipated return to Eisenhower Auditorium, tickets for the hit musical “Jersey Boys,” are now on sale for its performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Jersey Boys, the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, brings the audience back to the sixties and seventies through the performance of hit songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

The performance is presented by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

University Park students are offered discounted prices of section one and two tickets at $50 and $41, possible by a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board. The prices for adults are $68 and $59 and $51 and $42 for a person 18 and younger. Ticket prices are subject to change.

The musical opened in New York city on Nov. 6, 2005. Running for 11 years after its debut, the show has since closed on Broadway but is continued through its national tour in cities across North America.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, “Jersey Boys” was written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Tickets are available online at www.cpa.psu.edu or by phone at 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX. Tickets are also available at the Eisenhower Auditorium (weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Penn State Downtown Theatre Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Bryce Jordan Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Audio description, which is helpful to patrons with sight loss, is available for this performance at no extra charge to ticket holders. Reservations for audio description can be made at 814-238-0132 and are required by Tuesday, Jan. 14.