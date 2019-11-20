The classic musical “Rent" showcased stories about capitalism, gentrification, disease, and love that remain relevant even over twenty years after its premier.

The Center for the Performing Arts brought the 20th anniversary tour to Penn State on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“‘Rent’ is a story of a lot of people in the 90s that are struggling with mortality and how to live life and appreciate life,” Maggie Swahl, the assistant company manager of the tour, said. “It’s this beautiful, timeless musical about embracing your circumstances and living up to your potential.”

Swahl graduated with a B.A. in theater from Penn State in December 2014. She describes her job as a “catch-all,” where they look after mental health and general well-being of the actors and production staff.

“Penn State made sure I got a really well-rounded education in theater. I was never so focused on one thing that I didn’t see the possibilities of different careers,” Swahl said. “[Penn State] pushed me not to be mediocre.”

“Rent” follows the story of a group of friends living in New York City at the end of the 20th century. The musical is shaped around these friends’ relationships with each other as well as their own personal struggles.

The show begins on Christmas Eve (December 24, 9 p.m. eastern standard time, specifically) and follows the characters through a year in their lives, with a heavy focus on the Christmas season in the first act.

As a rock opera written by Jonathan Larson, “Rent” is almost entirely sung through. However, it resembles more a rock concert than a piece of traditional theatre due to the rock band accompaniment, electric set, fresh costumes, and grunge themes.

“It’s a rock musical. It’s gritty. It’s still really relevant today,” Swahl said.

Audience member, Jackie Confer agreed and said she liked the storyline and the relevance of the show today.

The touring production followed many of the classic aspects of the original production. These include unique set and costume pieces, like Mark’s iconic striped scarf or Mimi’s wardrobe reveal during “Out Tonight.” Yet, the actors and production staff added their own new twists to the show through ideas like new riffs during certain songs.

“Rent” featured many more realistic plot points as compared to the mystical fantasies featured in many musicals. Mark Cohen, one of the main characters the show centered around, opened the show describing their apartment which had no heat and an illegal wood-burning stove.

Many of the characters had AIDS, as the show took place during the AIDS epidemic of the late 20th century. But, some characters like Angel Dumott Schunard kept optimistic with the way they talked about their disease, in spite of it being life-threatening.

“This body provides a comfortable home for the acquired immune deficiency syndrome,” Angel said.

Some characters in “Rent” also served to break stereotypes instead of just being typical, one-dimmensional figures.

Aidan Campbell, an audience member, found the show “innovative and interesting.”

A theme throughout “Rent” was embracing the present and remaining positive, even while facing potential future tragedy, especially as a major recurring lyric in multiple songs was “no day but today.”

“It’s a really good reminder of how to live your life even though you have all of these pressures on you and all of these bad things going on,” Swahl said. “[‘Rent’] shows how to embrace life and embrace love and how to keep going forward.”