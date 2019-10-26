As The Basement Nightspot prepared to host Los Angeles-based music producer DJ Elephante, student fans dressed in costumes ranging from a Roman gladiator to a punk rockstar mingled, awaiting the show and meet-and-greet with Elephante, or Tim Wu, himself.

Up&Up, a company and partially student-run competition designed to expose college students to EDM music, collaborated with Elephante and local DJs such as Paul Laki and Mar1 to bring the small festival to the downtown location.

Michael Sellers, 23, graduated from Penn State this past spring with a degree in hospitality management with an emphasis on casino operations, nightlife and entertainment. He is the director of operations for Penn State Up&Up.

“Basically the show happens twice a semester, and any college campus can compete — 46 colleges competed this semester, which was really cool,” Sellers said. “It’s also partly run by students. They can be heads of social media or influencers. It’s a great way for them to get involved in the music industry.”

Colleges get two days to sell as many tickets as possible, and the schools that sell the most get the festival to come to their campuses.

Last spring, Sellers was contacted by Danny Murphy and Paul Laki, two of the openers for Elephante, to create a marketing campaign for Penn State to win. The school got sixth place out of six possible spots, so Penn Staters got the chance to see Slushii, another producer based in LA.

This semester, 55 Penn State students were involved in the festival’s production, and Sellers hopes to grow the team even more in the future.

Ethan Fancher, a social media ambassador for Up&Up at Penn State, was contacted by another ambassador at Up&Up after a show he helped put on at Bryant University last November.

After getting accepted at Penn State, he sought out the club.

“I help put out lots of adverts, and I set up the entire video wall,” Fancher (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “I want to work with Up&Up as much as possible. [Michael] Sellers can and will do anything for me in the music industry.”

Students involved with the organization lined up to take their picture with DJ Elephante, the main event of the evening. Taylor Rodrigues, in a red cheerleader outfit, said she loved that The Basement hosted this festival.

“I’m an influencer for Up&Up, so I help out a lot with the social media aspect of it,” Rodrigues (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “I’m excited for DJ Elephante, since I saw him perform at a concert called EDC in Las Vegas, but I’m excited for all the local DJs to perform.”

The so-called “student-run, student-won” organization can be a fun experience, as well as a learning one.

“The best part of being an Up&Up ambassador is you’re all just one big family,” Fancher said. “The connections you make are life changing.”