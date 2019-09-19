When studying for tests and doing assignments for class, students sometimes find themselves taking a study break and logging on to streaming services such as Netflix, Youtube, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video to watch a few episodes of their favorite shows.

Those few shows can lead to binge watching. Binge watching is when someone watches three or more episodes of a show for a long period of time. Typically shows on streaming services like Netflix can range anywhere from 21-60 minutes. Just watching a few episodes of a show can put students behind in their studying or assignments.

“When watching a TV show on Netflix, they only give you a few seconds to either let the next episode play, or turn it off. I usually just let it go to the next episode,” Annie Murphy (senior-english) said. “It’s very addicting and is hard to turn off and it leads to a lot of procrastination.”

According to Grade Miners, 90 percent of young Americans binge watch videos either on TV or any other device, and 38 percent do it every week. This could be a major issue as students end up spending more time investing in their favorite TV shows than their class assignments or studying.

For example, in a study done by Nielsen, 361,000 people watched all nine episodes of the popular Netflix TV show “Stranger Things” the first day of its release in 2017. That is over four hours of viewi ng.

“I often find myself binge watching things on Netflix and I never watch just one. After watching a bunch of episodes, it usually makes me tired when I finally start studying,” Yra Flores (senior-psychology) said.

A simple way to avoid getting distracted by streaming services is to put down cell phones and turn the television off, according to Oxford Learning.

Even multitasking by doing homework or studying and watching TV can prove to be less productive. According to Oxford Learning, multitasking can have very negative effects on students such as poor retention of the material and higher levels of stress and frustration.

“It actually helps me study because I use it as white noise and don’t focus on it too much. When you focus on the show being played, that’s when it becomes distracting,” Whitney Lewis (senior-biobehavioral Health) said.

Multiple online studies done by various outlets show that studying while watching shows prove to be academically damaging to students. However, some students find ways to watch content on streaming services and get work done.

“Sites like Netflix and YouTube are everywhere and are easily accessible, once you start watching it's very hard to stop,” Alana Stracuzzi (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said . “I use streaming services as an incentive after I finish my work which really helps me out a lot.”