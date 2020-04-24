Podcasts come in endless genres, and there is a perfect podcast for almost everyone — they are an excellent option for listeners to put on for some background noise.

Most of the time, I listen to them when commuting, but obviously that’s not really an option now with most of us ideally being in quarantine.

Podcasts' flexible nature allows you to listen while you cook or play video games. Got a backlog of episodes? Listen to it at one and a half times speed. Podcasts can be skipped around too as most podcasts are not in a linear order.

Here are some podcasts that could serve as one’s companion in this challenging time.

Sports? with Katie Nolan

Don’t let its name fool you. Yes, it is an ESPN production and the “KAJ” — the trio of Katie Nolan, Ashley Braband and Jay Wolff — will certainly give you a dose of sports here and there, but it’s not all sports. The podcast has had segments where they go deep into shows like “The Bachelor” or “The Challenge.” Also, one of their traditions in March is “third month crazy time,” where they don’t talk about sports at all but only work their way through a bracket. Some more content examples include quarantine tunes, shows to binge and “March Adness,” where they rank the best ad reads of the show.

RELATED

On a side note, it is probably the only podcast I don’t skip the ad reads because of the entertainment value in impressions and singing.

All Fantasy Everything

This is one of the most entertaining pods out there. Ian Karmel, co-head writer of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” headlines the podcast where they basically have friendly banter with some extra competitiveness thrown into it. The “Good Vibes Gang,” occasionally with an extra guest, will duke it out in picking the best things from a category and well, argue over it. They have gone from Disney songs (with the aforementioned Katie Nolan), to words that you think make you sound smart to parts of songs that make you crank up the radio.

Punch Up the Jam

Comedians Miel Bredouw and Demi Adejuyigbe (who has since departed the show last year) take a deeper-than-usual dive into “jams,” dissecting every lyric and bits and pieces, before they rewrite the song itself comedically. It’s a very light-hearted podcast with a number of fun running jokes between the duo and it remains quality as Bredouw started to fly solo. Some fun episodes to check out include “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates, “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz and “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind.

Throwback Podcast

Staying in the music lane, Dan Hanzus and Bob Castrone host the Throwback Podcast, where they take deep dives into certain albums, a specific period of time in music or a Billboard Top 10 of a specific week. Their repertoire ranges from iconic albums like “Give Up” by The Postal Service and “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” by Smashing Pumpkins, to one-hit wonders like Semisonic’s “Feeling Strangely Fine,” to trendsetters like Kanye’s “College Dropout.”

RELATED

Penn State announces plan to freeze 2020-21 tuition rates Penn State announced on Thursday that tuition rates will freeze for the 2020-21 academic yea…

They also throw in some personal taste-based episodes, with their 2018 and 2019 “Throwback to the Future” series to predict what will hold up 30 years later. Their “Best Of” episode of the 2010s is what initially lured me in, while coincidentally, comedian Nikki Glaser featured in two very enjoyable look-back episodes of hits in 2001 and 2008.

The Rewatchables and The Big Picture

These are both movie podcasts I really enjoy from the Ringer. The Rewatchables is often led by Bill Simmons, with other staff members from the Ringer as they look back into “rewatchable,” often iconic movies. The movies span immensely across genres, from rom-com classics “You’ve Got Mail” and “When Harry Met Sally,” to action flicks like a number of films from the "Fast and Furious" franchise. The pod also had a Tarantino trilogy, where director Quentin Tarantino joined to review “Dunkirk,” “Unstoppable” and “King of New York.”

The Big Picture is a more conventional conversation about movie trends and award season talk. Three recent back-to-back-to-back episodes that caught my eye were about 35 movie stars under 35, a super-early outlook to awards season with film releases in question and an extensive look into “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and a career retrospect of Toshiro Mifune, the star of multiple Akira Kurosawa movies that set the tone of modern cinema.

Off Book

The idea behind this podcast is somewhat crazy to be honest. Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino are the masterminds behind this improvised musical podcast. They would convene with their guests every week to basically write a musical on the spot about, honestly, whatever they collectively come up with. Considering writing a musical could be the culmination of months and years of effort, McKenna and Reino banging out improv musicals on a weekly basis is surely something to reckon.

Bon Appetit Foodcast

Ah, yes, the curveball. Bon Appetit’s content machine keeps churning as their foodcast is a different feel to other pods, but also to their now internet-famous video content. The same familiar voices are still there, as the podcast still utilizes the talent fans are so obsessed with at the test kitchen. The episodes take different spins from just the usual recipe content, with bigger picture looks into a specific topic/ingredient like rice, or about some behind-the-scenes experience in recipe testing and so on.