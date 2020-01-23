Audition. Just reading that word might be enough to ensue panic for the near future.

If you’re reading this, you may be talented in the arts or you may have little to no experience auditioning. Either way, I’m here to help from my experiences.

There was a time in my life when I was younger when the thought of an audition scared me so much that I wouldn’t be able to sleep the night before or even a few nights before. Right before I walked into the audition room my nerves would spike and I would get all cold and clammy.

In contrast, when I walk into an audition today in college, I walk in relaxed and excited for the possibilities and confident in my abilities.

You might be wondering how so drastic of a switch occurred in my mindset.

With the steps below, I was able to learn to be calm and collected in the face of any pressure that might be thrown my way in an audition.

Practice, Practice, Practice!

This may seem like a no-brainer, but the last thing you want to be worried about for an audition is whether or not you’ll remember your lines/music or not.

Pick your outfit the night before

This will take your mind off what you have to do to perform well the next day. In addition to picking your outfit, be sure to pack your bag of audition materials the night before as well. Your stress levels will be reduced knowing you have one less task to complete in the morning!

Eat enough food

Some people, including myself, find it hard to eat a lot right before an important audition. If that’s the case, make sure you eat plenty of healthy food the day before and have something light the day of.

Stay! Hydrated! Always!

Be sure to drink plenty of water the night before and bring multiple bottles to your audition if you know you’ll be waiting for awhile. Especially for the singers out there, water is a life-saver! (Cough drops are always good, too)

Just breathe

This is extremely important. One of the hardest parts of auditions used to be trying to slow down my breath before walking into the audition room. Now, I take a few minutes to myself either in a corner or the bathroom and center myself with a few deep breaths.

Focus on something else while you’re waiting

And I do not mean phones! In my opinion, having a phone in an audition is extremely distracting and it takes my mind off of the audition in a bad way. You can either talk to a friend in the room, read a book or run through your audition in your head. Do not run through it too much, though, or else you may freak yourself out.

Smile!

Trust in your abilities and have a great time! Ultimately, if you’re not chosen, then that’s their loss. Keep your head up always.