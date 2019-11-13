When students and community members pile into the Playhouse Theater for Penn State Centre Stage’s production of “A Little Night Music,” they’ll see the love story between a lawyer and an actress in 1900 Sweden.

However, what attendees may not see is the story behind the scenes — the Penn State students who work hard off stage to make the show run smoothly.

The show — which will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 15 — presented numerous obstacles to the students who helped bring it to life, including accurately representing the time period.

Alyssa Ridder is the costume designer for the show, and has worked all summer with Philip Fazio, the director, to come up with a concept.

“Since April, I’ve been having discussions with [Fazio] on his vision for the show. My job is to take that vision, and any aspect that involves costuming, hair or makeup, and make it come into reality,” Ridder (graduate-costume design) said. “I did research from the period and by the end of the summer I had renderings, which are just drawings of the costumes for the director.”

Ridder said the renderings served a couple of purposes — one, to make sure her and Fazio were on the same page with the direction that the costumes were going in, and two, to serve as a roadmap for building the costumes.

“Because there are so many different types of fabrics in the world, there’s no way you can determine the exact fabric beforehand. You can have an idea and say, ‘Oh, it’s going to be like a princess peau de soie’ or whatever. But until you actually go shopping, that peau de soie or color palette doesn’t exist,” Ridder said. “My advisor and I went to New York to do all the fabric shopping for the show near the end of the summer.”

Because this musical takes place at the turn of the century, Ridder said corsets needed to be built to give the characters the shape that was fashionable for the time period.

“The show is huge for the reason that in this period, there’s a different outfit to be worn at every time of day or for any place you might be at. And since these characters are rich, they have the money for all of these elaborate, fancy outfits,” Ridder said. “Designing them to the level of ornateness required to be appropriate for these characters while balancing what is actually physically capable for a costume shop to accomplish in the time given has been difficult.”

Ridder said her favorite costumes were worn by the character Charlotte Malcolm.

“Anything that Charlotte wears, I love,” Ridder said, “particularly the gray tailor-made one that she wears at the beginning of the show. It looks like she’s straight out of a fashion play from the period. It’s amazing.”

In addition to the visual aspects of the show, creating the right sound was equally important in bringing Sondheim’s score to life.

One of the characters in the show, Henrik Egerman, plays the cello on stage while singing — or, at least it seems that way.

The real cellist is Antonietta Rodriguez, who plays to a microphone underneath the stage to give the illusion that Henrik’s character is the one playing the instrument.

“[The music department] bought a super cheap cello for like $200 and kind of damaged it in the back by putting a speaker inside it. I actually have to leave the pit and go away so that it doesn’t seem like the sound is coming from the pit,” Rodriguez (graduate-music performance) said. “I go to a room outside of the pit, down some stairs. There is a curtain that blocks the sound. And I’m in an acoustic kind of shell so that my sound is just on the mic. I have a screen where I can see the conductor.”

Rodriguez said the first couple of nights, there were issues with the cable being too short, or not having enough space to move. Now, however, she said they have the setup figured out and she’s getting used to it.

“The screen has a very slight delay, so matching that with the orchestra and not being late is challenging,” Rodriguez said. “It’s easy when everyone else is playing because I can hear them, but when it’s just me I don’t have anything to go off of.”

Rodriguez said picking a favorite part of the show is hard, since she can barely see what’s happening on stage, but that her favorite music is from the end of the show.

While Rodriguez specializes in the sound coming from the pit orchestra, Alex Pregel works on sound from behind the audience, at a soundboard lit up by orange and green lights.

Pregel (junior-design and technology) is the sound engineer responsible for carrying out the sound design of the show from night to night.

“Leading up to a show, I work with the sound designers to figure out how to implement what they want to do into the space. I then program the console and the remote-control groups for all the different microphones,” Pregel said. “During the show, we’re super involved. Every time an actor says a line, the mic comes up, and the second they’re done saying that line, the mic goes off. So I’m actively engaging with the actors and the script, having the mic up at the right time and the right level, as well as mixing the orchestra at the same time. Throughout the entire show, we don’t get a second to rest.”

Pregel said the most challenging part is adapting to the actors’ performances each night.

“Every night, the audience is different. With the actors, some nights they’re tired, some nights they’re really excited about it — and that changes their acting level, their pacing and how they interact with one another on stage,” Pregel said. “We have to realize that and adapt it to our mixing.”

Pregel’s favorite moment from the show is the “iconic” song, “Send in the Clowns.”

“I always get attached to [the song] while mixing,” Pregel said.

Students and faculty work night after night to execute the show, but to Rodriguez, a downside is never really getting to experience it as an audience member.

“I wish I could just sit one night and watch the show. I feel like every time I play it I grab something else,” Rodriguez said. “I love being in the pit, though.”