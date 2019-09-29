Mexico Beyond Mariachi celebrated life, death, family, and traditions with “Sugar Skull! A Día de Los Muertos Musical Adventure” Sunday at Eisenhower Auditorium.

The show follows Vita Flores as she is joined by a sugar skull to learn about her culture. The musical takes place on Día de Los Muertos, or the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead.

Vita’s mother gives her the task of setting the ofrenda, a table of objects like flowers traditionally paired with photos of deceased ancestors. Vita does not understand the importance of honoring those who came before her.

“She is at a critical point in her life where she has lost some of her connection to her culture,” Peter Bogdanos, the producer of the show, said. “She is questioning herself as to why [her culture] is important to remember and carry on traditions.”

Sugar Skull and Vita, played by Rafa Reyes and Zahaira Curiel provided a lively performance targeted at children, yet offered value words of wisdom for adults.

“If you let the traditions fade, you lose the special connection to the ones before you,” Reyes said as Sugar Skull.

The characters taught the audience Spanish and had them take part in the progression of the story.

“It’s in interactive experience," Bogdanos said. "You’re going on this journey with her.”

Bogdanos is also the executive director and co-founder of Mexico Beyond Mariachi. Mexico Beyond Mariachi is a group of musicians, actors, dancers, and educators who seek to display Mexican performing arts as more than mariachi bands, according to the Center for the Performing Arts.

The band has existed for the past 15 years and teaches arts education with workshops and performances.

“[Mexico Beyond Mariachi] is teaching about the rich culture and traditions beyond the stereotype of the Mexican mariachi,” Bogdanos said. “That’s what people usually associate with Mexican performing arts.”

The band offered background music and accompaniment as well as some vocals.

The show was originally workshopped at New Jersey City University. After being pitched to producers, the show went on a two week tour. Word spread about the show, and a kickstarter began to fund the current tour, which will run for two months, according to Bogdanos.

“A lot of those supporters are people who saw the previous production and knew that we wanted to increase the production value,” Bogdanos said. “A lot of people believed in the story.”

Families, like the King family, enjoyed the experience. Liz King said she loved the music.

Tyler King, 9, said the show was “cool and fun.”

“We’re really looking forward to opening students’ and families’ eyes to a side of Mexician culture, that perhaps they have never seen,” Bogdanos said. “It’s a story that resonates with all Americans.”

The show paired its family-oriented story with costumes, dancing, and detailed puppets.

“We are all skeletons in the end, so why not party while you can?” Sugar Skull said.

As a son of an immigrant, Bogdanos “[understands] this conundrum that many people feel.” He said “Sugar Skull!” shows the conflict of being a part of one culture but wanting to learn more about the past and where they come from.

“It’s not just for Mexicans; this show is for everybody,” Bogdanos said. “For Americans, it’s a show that is very timely. I think the Penn State audiences will recognize that it is an authentic story and be touched by it.”