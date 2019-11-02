Members of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra taught children and adults about classical music and string instruments on Saturday.

Violinist and violist Debbie Trudeau and cellist Jon Dexter played a short, educational show at the Schlow Centre Region Library.

“We are so lucky to have a profession orchestra of this caliber in State College,” Trudeau said.

With children scattered on carpet squares and throughout a set of full seats, Dexter plucked the strings on his cello and interacted with some of the children before beginning the concert.

This specific show at Schlow was a smaller outreach program. The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra tends to pair larger, season shows with an outreach program as often as they can.

Dexter and Trudeau opened the program with a 400-year-old piece and taught the children about counting in music. They instructed the audience to count to six, but to emphasize different beats at different times. Dexter acknowledged that it was complicated, and he hoped he could remember the concept while playing the piece.

The two musicians said they represented “three-quarters of a traditional orchestra.” The only instrument not part of the show was a bass.

“If I had known when I was a kid that there was [an instrument] that is bigger than the cello, I definitely would have picked that one,” Dexter said.

Since Trudeau played both the violin and the viola during the show, she explained the difference between the instrument with help from a young, enthusiastic audience member. She also played a song on the viola written for a cello, but she said it worked on her instrument due to the similarity between the instruments. Dexter played percussion on a cajon, which is a box-shaped drum, for Trudeau’s viola piece.

Dexter and Trudeau continued to add an educational flair throughout the show. They compared Italian words on their sheet music to walking speeds and gave a brief history on the Russian composer, Reinhold Glière.

“The last piece is just us playing really fast and showing off,” Dexter said while introducing the Glière pieces.

Nancy Eaton, former Chamber Orchestra board member and current member of the Schlow Library Foundation Board sponsored the show.

“It’s fun to bring the two things together,” Eaton said. “It’s a professional orchestra with wonderful musicians. I’ve been involved with them for twenty years, maybe.”

Eaton is also the former Dean of Libraries at Penn State. She said she has been involved with libraries all of her life.

“I like getting children involved in good music early. This is a good way to do it,” Eaton said.

These light-hearted orchestra performances at the library began last year, according to Eaton.

After playing a few older and more traditional pieces, Trudeau and Dexter briefly shifted to a different sound.

“One of the cool things about being a classically trained musician is that we read our music. A lot of jazz musicians do improvisation; I’m not good at that,” Trudeau said. “In case you think all classical music is very square, I’ d like to dispel that myth.”

The musicians finished the program with answering audience questions, where Trudeau was questioned about preventing her neck from getting sore while playing. She said since she began playing when she was eight, she has learned techniques to prevent this, such as being a “lazy violinist” with her posture.

Dexter answered a question about how much he practices, and said it depends on “whatever is looming in the future.”

Small musical ensembles like these will continue to perform at the library throughout the season.