Students and members of the community gathered Saturday at the State Theatre to see the shadowcast “The Wild and Untamed Things” celebrate Halloween in the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“Rocky Horror” is traditionally played late on Saturday nights, and often includes a shadowcast who dresses like the characters and acts out the movie in front of the screen. This show specifically was presented by BRAVO Boosters Fundraiser.

The audience is taken on a journey with the average couple Brad Majors and Janet Weiss as they encounter Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion and become part of his elaborate scientific experiment.

Some audience members, like Sela Plummer, were attending a showing of “Rocky Horror” for the first time. These people are typically referred to as “virgins” throughout the “Rocky Horror” scene. Some casts even have rituals before a show to induct the “virgins.”

“I’ve always kind of wanted to see it,” Plummer (freshman- architectural engineering) said before the show. “I don’t really even know what I’m expecting, but it’ll be a good time.”

Many more hardcore fans of “Rocky Horror” arrived dressed in full costume as characters from the movie. Audience member Dorian Stalknaker sported Columbia cosplay.

“As someone who is part of the LGBT community, it really means a lot to me to have this movie that kind of encourages people to be who they are in spite of societal standards,” Stalnaker (junior- clinical psychology and cultural anthropology) said.

“Rocky Horror” also traditionally consists of enthusiastic audience members yelling raunchy callbacks at the screen, usually every time Brad and Janet are on. Attending the movie at different theaters leads to different experiences, as the callbacks are mostly standardized but vary in different cities.

The show provides for an experience that can be confusing, but still enjoyable for many “virgins.” Since the audio of the movie is heavily masked by the callbacks being yelled, it becomes more of a visual experience for those who have never seen it.

“I’ve never seen this before. It was very confusing I still don’t know what was going on,” audience member Brooke Crouse said.

But, Crouse (junior- journalism) still agreed attending the show was a fun experience.

The audience was also heavily involved, since one person was told to go backstage. She was thrown into the show as the small role of Betty Monroe.

“Someone will be backstage shortly to help you,” the person playing Trixie said.

This was the only public direction the audience member was given.

The shadowcast encorporated a more modern take on many of the costumes and props rather than completely replicating that of the movie. A copy of The Daily Collegian was even used as a prop during “Over at the Frankenstein Place.”

“The Wild and Untamed Things” also created their own choreography for some songs to pair with the iconic music. But, the cast still remained true to the classic choreography, like that of “Rose Tint My World.”

Paired with the more upbeat numbers like the classic “Time Warp,” “Rocky Horror” ended with an uplifting message: “Don’t dream it; be it.”