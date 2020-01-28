The Academy Awards is the oldest entertainment awards show in history, rounding out its 91st year in 2020, though the legitimacy of the show has been questioned over the past decade. After much controversy, Penn State film majors provide their own takes on why the Oscars remain important.

Following a bumpy awards season in 2019, many students are excited for the Oscars this year. Michael Switzer said the film community has been upset about “Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” being big winners last year. With “a lot of frontrunners” this year, Switzer (sophomore–film and video) is eager for the Oscars.

“This actually is one of the best awards seasons, years in a long time,” Switzer said. “All of the movies this year have been really great.”

However, diversity is the clear elephant in the room when it comes to the Academy Awards. Watchers of the awards show have made "#OscarsSoWhite" trend since 2015.

The controversy began after people recognized that many of the winners were white and male. For years, the Academy has been under fire for lack representation surrounding the Oscars.

Lilly Adams said this year’s Academy Awards nominees contain “more diversity and inclusion than last year.” She believes the bigger issue this year is sexism, taking note of the “sexist, masculine aura” around the Oscars.

“[The Academy is] more inclusive in terms of race relations and social commentary, but when we get to the Best Director category, there’s not a woman in sight,” Adams (junior-film/video) said. “I think that’s how it’s always gonna be.”

Typically the Best Picture and Best Director categories go hand in hand. Though this Oscars season, “Little Women” received a nomination for Best Picture while Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.

Brock Schaller (senior-film and video) described the Best Director category as “the guy’s club,” though said the Academy shouldn’t use Gerwig as a token woman in the category just to include more diversity.

However, Adams said race still plays a role in the Best Actress category as she noted Scarlett Johansson’s double nomination while Lupita Nyong’o was snubbed for “Us.” She said the Academy puts black women on “the backburner.”

“Parasite” is one of the biggest contenders for Best Picture, which many film students agree is revolutionary for the Oscars considering that it is a foreign film. Switzer said the film is “accessible” for all audiences because it’s relatable to anyone.

Natalie Ruiz (senior-film and biology) expressed the importance for filmmakers to tell more “unique” stories that are still universal for audiences. For “Parasite” and, last year’s “Roma,” to be big nominees can be a realistic look at the world’s diversity.

“You have to make stories that include diverse people,” Ruiz said.

Schaller said the Best Foreign Film category is “strange,” because it draws a distinction between movies that are western and non-western.

“It’s like you won best foreign film, but you’re not in with our crowd so you can’t win best film,” Schaller explained

Tyler Mannino hasn’t watched the Oscars since 2014 after “12 Years A Slave” beat out “The Wolf of Wall Street” for Best Picture. He described the awards show as “kind of a joke,” and said the Academy had lost a lot of its historical meaning.

Throughout the past decade, Mannino (senior–film and video) said the Academy has placed too much emphasis on films with social or political themes. Instead, he said films should be nominated solely based on merit.

“The Academy loves that stuff,” Switzer said and agreed that films with a political message have a better chance of a nomination. “It doesn’t need to have that [though].”

However, some students believe films are more impactful when they provide social commentary.

“I think that there is an extremely powerful, unnoticed tool in filmmaking that can tell a story of what’s happening right now in society, what needs to be fixed and what needs to be worked on in a realistic light,” Adams said. “Reality never takes a break from you.”

Long term biases may stand in the way of the best films taking home an award. Switzer said the Academy “isn’t ready to accept” streaming services like Netflix. Despite a long list of promising nominees like “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman,” Switzer said it’s unlikely that Netflix will actually win because the Academy favors movies that have a traditional theatrical release.

“The Academy isn’t ready to accept streaming services to award the big prize,” Switzer said. “[But] it is the future.”

When it comes to progression, though, many film majors believe it’s not just a problem with the Academy but Hollywood in general.

Mannino described Hollywood as an “assembly line” that is most focused on making money rather than a good film, particularly emphasizing superhero movies. He said filmmakers previously “focused on a vision, not marketability.”

As controversy surrounding the Oscars and the lack of diversity flares up year after year, Adams said the Academy struggles to include both diversity and the best films in its list of nominees.

But, the problem may be in the structure of Hollywood itself, though, and not just the Academy members. Ruiz said more women and people of color must be included in filmmaking in order to be recognized for their talents.

Ruiz is one of the only Latinas in the film and video major, which she said is a “pretty good resemblance of what Hollywood is right now.” She explained that many women and people of color shy away from the career path because it is dominated by white men.

“Hollywood has created the problem they’re trying to solve,” Mannino said.

With the Oscars only two weeks away, many students believe there have been significant improvements in the range of representation among nominated films. Ruiz said it is a slow process, but the Academy is learning from their mistakes.

“Sometimes they get it right,” Switzer said.