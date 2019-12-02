Students who attended football games throughout the decade have most likely noticed hit songs played in the stadium, and some are repeated every game.

The 2010s became a decade of rap, R&B, pop and country for music at Beaver Stadium, leaving nobody left out in their preference.

However, only one song each year can go down as the best and most memorable of each year in the 2010s.

2010: “All I Do Is Win” – DJ Khaled

One legacy that started in 2010 was the use of the song “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled.

In the latter part of the decade, “All I Do Is Win” would begin to play right after a Penn State touchdown. Once Khaled says, “Everybody’s hands go up,” the student section puts all their hands above their heads, keeping them up while the extra point is kicked. Then, if the extra point is good, the rest of the chorus plays.

“All I Do Is Win,” has become an immediate staple of the 2010s and one of very few songs to be played for an entire decade.

2011: “Red Nation” – Game

2011 marks the debut of the song “Red Nation,” which ended up becoming an anthem for Penn State football for the rest of the decade.

Starting in 2011 and for the rest of the decade, “Red Nation” would start playing in Beaver Stadium, then after a pause, the crowd at Beaver Stadium would shout “We. Are. Penn. State.”

2012: “Good Time” – Owl City

Despite a home-opener loss to Ohio in Week 1, Penn State went on to win three in a row at home including a big win against number-24 ranked Northwestern.

This and many other wins in the 2012 season brought out the crowd in singing along to Owl City’s “Good Time,” which features a more pop rhythm and catchy lyrics compared to 2010 and 2011.

This helped “Good Time” in becoming the signature song to dance along to in Beaver Stadium for 2012.

2013: Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker

Of all the songs brought in for 2013, few of those songs brought the crowd to cheers again in 2014 and even more few bring the crowd to cheer all the way to 2019, but “Wagon Wheel” managed to be met with the same amount of cheers in 2019 as it did in 2013.

2014: The Man – Aloe Blacc

The 2014 season saw Penn State make a bowl game for the first time since 2011 with the help of a team that included future-NFL players such as DaeSean Hamilton.

“The Man” is all about leaving a legacy somewhere, and players like Hamilton did just that in their careers at Penn State.

It was almost as if the debut of this song in 2014 was foreshadowing the success that the freshmen would have for the next four years.

2015: House Party – Sam Hunt

The success of Penn State football in 2015 played a role in the positive energy of the crowd as “House Party” by Sam Hunt made its debut.

“House Party” would go on to be played nearly every game for the rest of the decade. The singing of the chorus could be heard loudly from the student section every time.

2016: Closer – The Chainsmokers

The song selection for Beaver Stadium featured a memorable place to many as the playlist that lead to what many believe to be the loudest moment in Beaver Stadium history.

“Closer” found its way home to Happy Valley after the electric response Beaver Stadium fans had while singing along.

It features a pop rhythm with simple yet ear catching lyrics. That, combined with being played during the Ohio State game, cements it into students’ minds as the song for Beaver Stadium in 2016.

2017: “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

Despite a successful showing in 2017, Penn State remained humble in their success at home which makes “HUMBLE.” the perfect choice for the song of the year.

Despite its fast-paced rap to begin the song, “HUMBLE.” can be heard word for word being said in Beaver Stadium in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

2018: “Mo Bamba” – Sheck Wes

Mo Bamba — the people’s anthem pic.twitter.com/mfQyYQIKM7 — Patrick Burns (@PatrickBurns_) October 27, 2018

After winning 16 of the last 19 home games at Beaver Stadium, Penn State celebrated a win against number-18 Iowa on Oct. 27, 2018 with the team dancing to “Mo Bamba” with the student section.

The hip-hop beat became a staple for the 2018 season from there as the celebration exploded online and became played at Beaver Stadium for the rest of the year.

2019: Sucker – The Jonas Brothers

In spring 2019, The Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance in State College at Champs Downtown. Ever since, Penn State became known as “The Jonas Brothers’ College.”

The term only continued to grow as The Jonas Brothers made an appearance on Aug. 31 during a game against Idaho. They then made another appearance on the video board during the Michigan game on Oct. 19.

This helped cement “Sucker” as the song of 2019 for Beaver Stadium, as well as the catchy pop beat and the smooth flowing lyrics that are sung when it is heard by those in attendance.