We grew up with the help of her advice, and now the next generation might also. Hillary Duff announced via her Instagram stories she will be resurrecting her iconic role as Lizzie McGuire in a Disney+ reboot. Now, this is what dreams are made of.

“Lizzie McGuire”, along with so many other Disney television shows like “That’s So Raven”, are now considered classics, and preferred much more than the recent Disney Channel shows amongst the young-adult age group.

This could be because the generation that grew up watching the “old Disney” is simply grown up. However, it can also have a lot to do with the fact that these shows exemplified normal teenagers dealing with the daily struggles of growing up, while also dishing out some great advice.

OK, so maybe my middle school years hardly compared to my favorite 13-year-old’s adventures. In 8th-grade, I definitely was not mistaken for an international popstar for a week. However, I did learn to never be an “outfit repeater”.

With the new announcement of the reboot, it was also announced that 31-year-old Duff will be portraying an apprentice to an interior designer in New York City.

It is very apropos that someone who taught me very important advice when I was growing up is now going to continue to do so as an adult in the timeliest fashion.

McGuire’s childhood dreams now face the reality of adulthood, which the original fans of the early-2000s show might also be able to relate to now.

When a show ends, viewers and fans tend to believe that within these imaginary shows, life moves on and the show ends exactly how they want it to end. It is a comforting thought to believe that the characters you grew up watching are somewhere “living happily ever after”, and they will romantically end up with who you think they should be with.

This is not always the case.

Fans of Lizzie McGuire may be upset to hear that the character Gordon, Lizzie’s best friend and childhood sweetheart, is not the person she is engaged to in the reboot. I even swore he was the one for her when the two of them rode off on a moped in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

However, Duff was not devastated by this news. In an interview with Vulture, she said Lizzie and Gordon’s platonic relationship is “what was so good” about the original, so it doesn’t exactly need to be part of the reboot.

“You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that,” Duff said. I feel like them [Lizzie and Gordo] not being together is what was so good. It’s that one person that you’re like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt."

This may be the first of many adult lessons the Lizzie McGuire reboot may teach us: Sometimes it is simply not meant to be.

The sequel is scheduled to return to Disney in 2020 on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, which is Disney’s equivalent to Netflix. US Disney+ costs $6.99 per month.