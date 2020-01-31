The Pennsylvania State University Student Programming Association (SPA) Concerts Committee just announced they are bringing MAX for a free concert. The singer and songwriter is scheduled to come on Friday, Feb. 14 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall at 8:00 p.m.

Max Schneider is known professionally in his music as MAX. His lead single “Lights Down Low”, reached no. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in 2018 the song was certified Platinum, with over 1 million copies sold.

A previous Nickelodeon star from the show “How to Rock,” MAX left the television business and eventually released two studio albums, “Hell's Kitchen Angel” and “Nothing Without Love.” He has since collaborated with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, gnash and Hoodie Allen.

The concert will be free for all students with a valid Penn State University Park student photo ID and is funded by the student-initiated fee.