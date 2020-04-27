People have been quarantining for a little over a month now and may be facing an age-long crisis — boredom.

Some have turned to binge-watching television and others to their social media accounts. And now here you are, reading this article.

If you’re bored, why not try breaking some records? Here are some records in the Guinness World Records book that you can try beating.

Fastest time to type the alphabet on a touchscreen mobile phone

Rachel Musiker, with her lightning-fast thumbs, broke this record on Oct. 8, 2018 with 5.78 seconds. You might as well try this one when your feeds have stopped refreshing.

Fastest time to eat a jam doughnut with no hands

Philip Santoro broke this record on April 17, 2014 with 11.41 seconds. This record could be a fun way to support local bakery businesses.

Longest marathon watching television

Alejandro “AJ” Fragoso did an ultimate binge-watching session and broke this record on April 8, 2016 in a total of 94 hours. This is definitely a valid excuse to binge those Netflix originals.

Most layers in a sandwich

DiLusso Deli Company broke this record on Oct. 22, 2016 with 60 layers. I know I’ll try this for one of my six daily quarantine meals.

Most decimal places in Pi memorized

Think you’re good at math? Rajveer Meena broke this record on March 21, 2015 with 70,000 places. Though this may seem a bit daunting, there’ll never be a better time than now to simply sit and memorize 70,001 places of Pi.

RELATED

Most hamburgers eaten in three minutes

Takeru Kobayashi ate 12 burgers in three minutes and broke this record on July 11, 2014. This is another great way to support local business and take advantage of those free delivery deals.

Fastest time to drink 500 ml of water

In 1.75 seconds, Tim Cocker broke this record on December 9, 2014. This would be a good way to keep up with that skincare routine!

Fastest time to build a 30 level Jenga tower

Tyler and Ryan Measel broke this record in 2 minutes and 51.04 seconds on June 7, 2014. If you haven’t gotten sick of your fellow quarantine members yet, this would be a fun way to get together for an evening.

Most sticky notes stuck on face in 30 seconds

This record was broken by Silvio Sabba on April 18, 2018 with a total of 38 sticky notes. You might as well put those finals supplies to good use.

Most marshmallows eaten in one minute

Anthony Falzon broke this record with a total of 25 marshmallows on March 25, 2013. This could be a fun way to snack on the left over food in your cupboard.