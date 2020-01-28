The Bryce Jordan Center has announced ticket sale information for Justin Bieber’s “Changes” tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, the Bryce Jordan Box Office and by phone at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Singers Kehlani and Jaden Smith are also said to join Justin Bieber for the show on Aug. 20. Marking his first performance at State College, Bieber said he will release a full album and docu-series prior to his tour.