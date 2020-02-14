The Bryce Jordan Center was filled with energetic fans, the wailing of electric guitars and singing of country music from both fans and country artist Luke Combs.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the BJC hosted a sold-out concert for Country Music Award-winning musician Luke Combs as a part of his “What You See Is What You Get" tour.

Country musicians Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker opened for Combs at his performance at University Park.

The crowd was filled with energy and passion for the country music performed on stage, as those in attendance sang along with Combs and fellow performers.

People of all ages crowded the stage to get closer to the Comb, who would throw his guitar picks or a beer he finished as souvenirs.

Gary Evans said his favorite Luke Combs’ song is “Beautiful Crazy,” which won the CMA award for "Song of the Year."

Tessa Charles said her favorite Combs song is “Long Neck Bottle.”

“I traveled about an hour and 45 minutes from Muncy, Pennsylvania to get here," Charles said.

Combs performed many of his most popular songs at the concert, including his magnum opus, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Combs rocked out onstage with an ensemble of guitarists, bassists, a singer, a pianist, banjo players, mandolinists and drummers to perform country classics like “I am a Man of Many Sorrows.”

Combs’ fans were very enthusiastic after the concert.

"We love Combs because he’s got some fat on him, he’s relatable," Nathan Stenta said.

Cameron Yeckley said it was his second time seeing Combs in concert.

He said seeing Combs in concert again was worth it.