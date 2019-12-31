The 2010s have seen a wide range of fashion trends – some old, some new, and some regrettable.

What they all have in common, however, is that they seemed very cool at one point, according to some Penn State students.

“When I was 8, my style relied mostly on my mom’s ability to dress me up in dresses with matching leggings,” Sarabeth Bowmaster said.

Bowmaster (freshman- political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies) said her more recent style reflects the more peaceful attitudes she has adopted.

“As the years went by, I gained a bit more expressive freedom with my outfits and I went from the timeless bootcut jeans, t-shirts, and fuzzy boots to my so-called “comfortable hippie” look of long, floral dresses, colorful turtlenecks, and corduroys,” Bowmaster said.

Bowmaster’s current style, however, exclusively consists of sweatpants and t-shirts.

Some fashion trends reflect the activities that people participated in when they were younger, like the ones of Ella Dekunder.

“Before I used to dress like a 12 year old boy on accident, but now I dress like a 12 year old boy on purpose and make it cute,” Dekunder said (freshman-chemical engineering).

Dekunder played sports for most of her adolescence, and a sports-based style followed her into adulthood.

Celebrity culture has been very important in creating a general consensus for what is stylish throughout the decade. Sometimes, the fashion trends of older generations have come back to influence modern style.

This can be seen in the resurgence of the 1990s Seattle grunge, like that of Kurt Cobain.

“I would say that my style has definitely evolved to more 90s-oversized baggy clothing. I started wearing a lot of oversized clothing, like dad t-shirts and big flannels, and pairing them with something trendier like slim joggers or leggings or boyfriend jeans,” Ritika Nagpal said.

Nagpal’s (freshman-business) sense of style prioritizes comfort, while also finding ways to follow new and old trends.

“I find that it’s comfy chic but the majority of what I wear has definitely become more oversized as comfort has become more of a priority,” Nagpal said.

As the greater culture has shifted to praise creativity and innovation, many people, such as Emily Snow, have begun to follow suit in their fashion choices.

“I think I’ve definitely gotten bolder in style choices, and not been afraid to change it up and try out new trends,” Snow (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Some students have found style inspiration through the freedom that comes with college, juxtaposed with the stiffness of their respective high schools.

“I went to a school that had a uniform, so I did everything I could to be different, and that’s why with my style now, I try to make weird choices,” Kristine Wang said.

Wang (freshman-business), like many other students, has also begun “thrift” clothing. This trend has come from a mix of a rejection of the fast fashion industry, as well as the environmental benefits of buying used clothing.

“I like to thrift a lot more, so a lot of my clothing pieces could be grandma clothing,” Wang said. “But, I’m definitely much more adventurous and much homier.”