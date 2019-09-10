Get ready theater lovers — the Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" is coming to Penn State, and tickets are now on sale.

Presented by the Center for the Performing Arts, seven performances will take place from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13 in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

From Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, five performances will show at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, two performances will show at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

First staged in 2011, "The Book of Mormon" won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Scenic Design. The musical comedy follows two missionaries who travel to Africa to try and convert citizens to Mormonism — however, their trip does not go as planned.

Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Eisenhower Auditorium and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Penn State Downtown Theater Center. For more information, visit cpa.psu.edu.