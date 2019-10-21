As Halloween approaches, Penn State Residence Life often finds ways to get students in the Halloween spirit and bring the community together. This includes pumpkin painting.

Students of Hamilton Hall gathered in the Waring Commons study lounge Monday night to paint pumpkins for Halloween. This event was hosted by building residence assistants as a way to build community and encourage the holiday spirit.

RA Jack Billow explained that the event was held for more reasons than just painting pumpkins.

“The main thing is just getting people to come and just do something together and build that community,” Billow (junior- security and risk analysis) said.

Another RA, Wil Snyder, explained why the RA staff chooses to do events similar to this one. Earlier in the year, the RAs hosted other art activities that included painting and tie dye.

“We like to do activities like this because we figured it’s a little more generalized. More people are willing to do this kind of stuff,” Snyder (senior- wildlife and fishery science) said.

When asked how the coordinators came up with the idea of pumpkin painting, Snyder said they can take creative liberty when choosing which activities to do.

“We have free reign and can do whatever we want,” said Snyder.

Billow joked that the staff does not have complete freedom when it comes to selecting activities.

“We can’t carve the pumpkins though. The residents can’t handle knives.” Billow said.

Snyder remarked that painting the pumpkins was a close alternative.

At the event, students painted a wide variety of things on their pumpkins including flowers, emojis and dragons.

Participant Dana Tarapchak was excited to partake in the pumpkin painting activity and said it added to her Halloween experience. She included a dragon on her pumpkin as part of her design.

“Halloween in general is just a lot of fun because you can be really creative with it,” Tarapchak (freshman- landscape architecture) said. “Not just the pumpkins but dressing up for Halloween as well.”

Another participant, Thomas Ryan, attended the event and painted a face on his pumpkin. He said that more students should come to events like this one because it is a way to meet others in your hall.

“You talk to people,” Ryan (freshman- biology) said. “Even though you may never see them again it’s still cool to get out in your community.”

In addition to pumpkin painting, students were invited to take information about various campus diversity and inclusion resources including The Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development, the Gender Equity Center and the Multicultural Resource Center.