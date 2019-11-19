The 2010 Nickelodeon sitcom, Victorious, had its heyday when many current Penn State students were still in elementary and middle school.

Most people remember the show for its ironic humor and highly stylized musical numbers. Recently, Netflix added the show to its ever growing roster of kids’ programming. However, the show has been well-received by more than its target audience.

Many of its viewers are old fans from its time on Nickelodeon, and are going in for a re-watch.

“I liked the high school setting. That’s how I thought high school was [going to] be,” Sierra Hicks said.

Hicks (freshman- nursing) enjoyed how the show put a highlight on different forms of art.

“The reason the show was different was because of the way they featured the arts,” Hicks said.

Hicks believes the show would not appeal to modern kids as well as it did to her when she was younger.

The musical performances were a huge component of the show, as fans were able to memorize the songs, and sing along even years later.

“I thought it was funny and I loved the skits and music,” Michael Gaines said.

Gaines (freshman- communications) has recently started re-watching the show since it became available on Netflix.

“It’s not as good to re-watch the same episodes again, but it’s cool to listen to the same songs,” Gaines said.

The ‘throwback’ component of the show is also entertaining, as it is fun to see the stars so early in their career, particularly Ariana Grande.

“It’s one of those Nickelodeon throwback shows, like I just think it was great in general. I don’t think it was the best one, but it still brought back memories,” Torrance Sanford (freshman- electrical engineering) said.