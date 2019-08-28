The Penn State School of Theater is making a bold entrance back to campus this fall with a vibrant season. With two modern plays and a classic Stephen Sondheim musical, this season is seeking to attract diverse audiences to each of the three vastly different shows.

Written by Qui Ngyuen, “She Kills Monsters” is a modern play surrounding a character named Agnes Evans. The play features Agnes’s use of Dungeons and Dragons to come to terms with her younger sister Tilly’s death and to realize how little Agnes knew about Tilly . The play will be directed by School of Theater faculty Sebastian Trainor and Erik Raymond Johnson, and will run from Oct. 8-17 in the Playhouse Theater.

“I’m really excited about the movement aspect of the show. We have a great movement teacher, and she is going to be choreographing the big dragon fight scene,” Elena Sgouros, assistant director of “She Kills Monster,” Said.

“The show is all about fantasy and things coming to life on stage,” Sgouros (sophomore-theater studies) said.

Moreover, “A Little Night Music,” a 1973 musical centering around multiple couples’ lives , will be performed from Nov. 5-15 in the Playhouse Theater. Directed by Phillip Fazio, the show features well-known Sondheim classics like “Send in the Clowns.”

“The original director of ‘A Little Night Music,’ Harold Prince, passed away, unfortunately, this past summer . ‘A Little Night Music’ is probably his most successful collaboration with Stephen Sondheim. The fact that we get to do the show now really feels like a powerful tribute to him,” Freddie Miller , the show’s dramaturg, said.

A dramaturg is someone who oversees the production’s public relations and ensures the historical accuracy of the performance, according to Miller (sophomore-theatre studies).

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised with how hilarious and raunchy the show is. People think of anything from the golden age of Broadway, and they immediately hit snooze, because they think it’s boring. But, we are finding ways to bring out the humor and really make this show the comedic farce it is,” Miller said.

In addition to the Centre Stage productions in the Playhouse Theater, the school will also present “Hooded or Being Black for Dummies” in the Penn State Downtown Theater. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm explores life as a black teenager in the United States through the main characters Marquis and Tru. The play will run from Sept. 24-28.

The School of Theater is also reviving The Pavilion Projects, which will be a series of four shows in the uniquely-shaped extreme thrust Pavilion Theater.

Megan Totz is overseeing the first show of the project, “Cabaret.”

“[The Pavilion Theater is] unlike any of the other theaters we have here” Totz (sophomore-stage management and costume design) said, “I’m excited to see theater on a new level here because it’s a little more community involved, and we get to work more in other aspects of theater that we wouldn’t typically be working in.”

To offer a preview of the full Penn State Centre Stage 2019-2020 season, the School of Theatre will hold a Sneak Preview Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 4. fom 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Playhouse Theater lobby.

The school’s marketing director Cheri Sinclair said the sneak preview gives the opportunity to meet the directors, production staff, and actors of each show and to view short performances. Designs that led to the full realization of each production will also be present for sneak preview attendees.

In anticipation of the season, Totz said, “Live theater is absolutely nothing like going to the movies, or watching anything like that. It’s intense, and it’s emotional, and it’s different every time. It’s something that you can feel in your whole body when you sit in that room.”