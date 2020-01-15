Lizz Wright, a jazz, folk and gospel singer from southern Georgia, will perform on campus as a part of the Center for the Performing Arts' annual series focus, “The American Experience: Through an African-American Lens.”

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Schwab Auditorium.

Wright has just over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, with her top song “Hit the Ground” reaching over 13 million streams. Her sixth and latest studio album “Grace” was released in 2017.

She has been reviewed by national publications such as NPR and the New York Times, according to a release from the Center for the Performing Arts.

“Her accumulated learning has fostered a keen interest in developing her own voice across diverse genres,” a release from the Center for the Performing Arts said.

According to the release, Wright takes inspiration from “classic and contemporary songs by Ray Charles, Allen Toussaint, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, k.d. lang, Bob Dylan, Frank Perkins, Mitchell Parish, Rose Cousins and Birds of Chicago.”