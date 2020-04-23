Since everyone is stuck at home due to quarantine, now is the perfect time to try some new art projects. It can be difficult to remind yourself to be happy and stay positive when we don’t know when we will be able to leave our houses again. But, these crafts can help motivate ourselves to get creative.

D.I.Y. Bleached Sweatshirts

Bleach dyeing is a unique way to tie-dye clothing you already have at home and give it your own personal spin to show off your style. Clothing pieces with the bleach tie-dye effect can be very expensive at trendy, upscale stores (check out this $59 bleach tie-dyed crew neck at Urban Outfitters!), and you can create the same effect for free in your own home!

How to Bleach Tie-Dye Sweatshirts:

Grab a sweatshirt. Bleach shows up the best on dark fabric that is 100% cotton. Soak it with warm water. Lay down newspapers or an old towel to protect the flat surface you are working on and make sure you are working in a well-ventilated area. Wring out the sweatshirt and lay it out flat on the surface. Smooth out any wrinkles or bumps to the best of your ability. Pinch the fabric directly in the middle of the sweatshirt and twist it until the entire sweatshirt is in the shape of a cinnamon bun. Wrap rubber bands around the sweatshirt (however many you desire). Now put on rubber gloves to protect your hands and grab an empty spray bottle or squeeze bottle. Fill it up with half water and half bleach. Mix the bleach and the water together by slowly shaking the bottle back and forth. Soak every other rubber-banded section with the bleach mixture. The reaction happens very quickly, so flip the sweatshirt over immediately after you’re finished the top and do the exact same thing on the bottom. Let the sweatshirt sit for about an hour. Do not leave it for more than an hour or the bleach may damage the fabric. Then rinse it off with cold water in the washing machine on a low-spin cycle or by hand in the sink. The cold water will stop the bleaching process so the shirt does not get any lighter. Toss the sweatshirt into the dryer. This will help the bleach dye set into the fabric and make it safe to wear outside.

Then you have your finished product!

Here is a video that details different ways you can bleach-dye clothing!

Easy Painted Rocks

Painting rocks is a super easy activity anyone can do to unwind, to decorate your home or to gift to friends and family! You can paint whatever you want on your rock, and I can tell you how to make it last!

How to Paint Rocks:

Choose rocks to paint from outside. Try to look for smooth, flat rocks — you can paint any rocks, but these are the easiest to do. Wash your rocks with dish soap to remove the excess dirt before decorating them. Let them dry in the sun or dry them off yourself with a towel. Put down newspaper to protect the surface you will be working on and lay out your rocks. This step is optional, but your paint will show up better once the rock dries if you use a spray sealer on the rock beforehand. However, if you don’t have a spray sealer, you can prime the rock by first painting a coat of white paint on it, to help the colors you paint on top pop and appear more vibrant. After you let the rock dry after sealing it, paint your design on the rock using acrylic paints. Use several coats and let it dry between layers so that your design can show up the best it possibly can. Play around with different sized paintbrushes, using small brushes for details and larger brushes, or even sponge brushes, to paint the base of the rock, etc. You can use oil-based paint pens or Sharpies to write positive messages on your rocks. Make sure to let the paint completely dry before writing. After your rocks are dry, finish them off with a few coats of Mod Podge glue to seal and protect your design on the front and back of the rocks. The best brand to protect the rocks from the natural elements is Mod Podge Outdoor.

Here is an article that includes ideas for designs you can paint!

D.I.Y. Explosion Box

An explosion box is a unique gift idea that looks like a normal gift box, but when you open it the box ‘explodes’ to reveal photographs, notes, or any other decorations you choose to fill your box with.

How to Make an Explosion Box:

Download and print free PDF templates to make your explosion box. You can find many free explosion box templates online to suit your style. If you can print them out on cardstock, that will make your box even sturdier, but it is not necessary. All of these are already pre-measured and labeled, so all you need to do is cut them out. Carefully fold all of the square edges of each layer in the template. Make sure the lines are crisp and straight; use a ruler or any straight edge if it helps. Now glue the layers together. Add an adhesive to the bottom of each center square to attach each layer to one another. Let it dry. Add an adhesive to the entire outside portion of the box and attach a final layer to it to give the explosion box a colorful exterior. Now make the lid to close your box. Fold along the lines distinguished by the template and apply an adhesive to each of the four corners, also as designated by the template. Pinch each of the four corners so that they form triangles. The glue will make them stick together, and turn the piece of paper into a three-dimensional lid. Use paper clips to secure the corners until the adhesive dries. You have finally made the explosion box and now it’s time to decorate it! You can fill the interior squares with photographs, drawings, handwritten notes, stickers, or anything you want! The possibilities are endless! Give it to someone as a gift or keep it as a personal memento for years to come!

Here are some templates you can use for free online.