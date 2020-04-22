Certain episodes of classic television shows may feel familiar and relatable when it comes to being stuck at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since there’s not much else to do besides binge-watch Netflix or various other streaming sites, here are nine episodes of popular shows that relate to current times.

“Friends” season 1, episode 7: The One with the Blackout

In this episode of “Friends,” there was a city-wide blackout in New York City, which caused the friends to find themselves in a position of distress and not knowing what to do.

Right now, we are going through something similar. Even though there is no black out, everybody is stuck in their homes and must make do with what they have.

“New Girl” season 2, episode 12: The Cabin

Jess, Nick and their respective significant others decide to go on a weekend getaway to a cabin in the woods. However, things start to take a turn for the worse when the two couples start to become annoyed with one another.

By now, there may have been at least one fight between you and those you are quarantined with. Hopefully like Jess and Nick, you can get past all the fighting once this is over and become better friends than ever.

“Frasier” season 1, episode 23: Frasier Crane’s Day Off

Like Leslie Knope, Frasier has never been known to miss a day of work — that is until he comes down with an illness and his brother, Niles, must step in. However, Frasier’s fear is that he will lose his radio show to his brother.

While losing a job to someone else may be a fear, it is important to remember that everybody is in this together and that this will not last forever.

“House” season 2, episode 20 & 22: Euphoria Part 1 & 2

Every episode of “House” would be good to watch during quarantine, as everybody could get a pretty basic knowledge of medicine from merely watching a couple episodes.

The Euphoria episodes are particularly relevant because one of the main doctors, Eric Foreman, comes down with the same illness as one of his patients, which forces him to be quarantined, and the rest of his team is left to determine what illness he has.

“Parks and Recreation” season 3, episode 2: Flu Season

Leslie Knope has never been known to take time off from her job. But, as the flu made its way to Pawnee, she was forced to go to the hospital.

While it may be tempting to go out and about or go to work, it is best to just stay home. If you are really sick then go to the doctors like Leslie did, even if it’s reluctantly.

“Gilmore Girls” season 1, episode 9: Rory’s Dance

In “Gilmore Girls,” there are definitely a lot of maternal scenes between Rory and Lorelei. However, in this episode, we get to see Lorelei’s mom show off her expertise as she cares for Lorelei, who hurt herself.

It is important during this quarantine to take care of the people that you love, even if you do not find yourself to be generally affectionate.

“Schitt’s Creek” season 1, episode 1: Our Cup Runneth Over

The entire premise of “Schitt’s Creek” revolves around the lives of a formerly wealthy family who is forced to live in a motel in the small town of Schitt’s Creek.

Everybody has been inconvenienced by the coronavirus, whether it be by school, work or personal plans. This also goes for the Rose family, however their inconvenience was largely self-inflicted.

“Boy Meets World” season 6, episode 3: Ain’t College Great?

“Boys Meets World” falls within the same genre as other feel-good TV shows of its time and is not the only one to have the characters go to college.

However, I chose this episode as a reminder to college students that it wasn’t all that fun. Well, that may only be the case if you have accidentally chosen difficult classes like Cory did.

“The Addams Family” season 1, episode 1: The Addams Family Goes to School

The eccentric Addams family often finds themselves quarantined in their homes for no reason other than the fact that they are creepy and kooky.

There has been a recent trend on TikTok of families dressing up for their dinners as characters in order to make the meals more interesting. The Addams Family could give you and your family some ideas, as they are the original quarantiners.