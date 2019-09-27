Country music fans seem to be excited about Luke Combs’ upcoming concert at Penn State — or at least that's what the ticket sales show.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced that Combs' upcoming “What You See is What You Get” tour is the fastest single show sell-out in the Bryce Jordan Center's history.

According to the center, the record was previously held by fellow country singer Luke Bryan when he brought his “Kill the Lights” tour to Penn State in 2016.

“We’re thrilled at the response from the community and can’t wait to host another great event here at the BJC,” Al Karosas, the Bryce Jordan Center general manager, said in a press release.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020. It will feature special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.