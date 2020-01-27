Penn State Horn Day was held on Sunday, Jan. 26 as an opportunity for music students and their potential future classmates to come together for a day full of french horn demonstrations, impactful lectures and sound fun.

As a semi-regular event hosted by the Penn State School of Music, Horn Day has been an important fixture in the local brass world for more than 25 years.

This year’s event featured interesting lectures, insightful masterclasses and a competition for area high school brass musicians. It also brought a variety of specialized vendors available during the festivities.

The Penn State School of Music functions different from other colleges within the university. Since its primary mode of instruction is one-on-one studio sessions between students and teachers, it strays very far from the lecture hall structure of other academic domains.

Because of the different structure, the faculty for each respective instrument must individually recruit and audition their prospective students.

Horn Day is one of the primary ways for aspiring students to come experience what a collegiate music program is like, and for faculty to begin the recruitment process.

After the high school competition concluded, guest musician Laura Nelson presented a lecture on her unusual instrument — the alphorn.

The alphorn is “traditionally a shepherds instrument” said Nelson, 48, of northeast Pennsylvania, and is native to the Swiss/German alps.

Consisted of a straight wooden tube that tapers gradually to curved open end, traditional alphorns are usually several meters long and are a rare right outside of Europe.

“I think it’s important to understand where this all comes from,” Nelson said. “To understand Switzerland is to understand the alphorn.”

After Nelson finished her succinct overview of the alphorn and its history, students had a chance to try out the unique instrument. There was also an informal performance of traditional alphorn music.

Later in the day, Penn State music instructor Robyn Dixon Costa led her “Happy, Healthy Musician Workshop” which gave students an introduction to the Alexander Technique.

The Alexander Technique is the psycho-physical education in various aspects of posture, breathing and mindset to aid musicians in moving their bodies more efficiently to reduce tension and stress-based performance problems.

“I think that we spend a lot of time as musicians trying to not feel our bodies,” Costa said.

Due to the constant rigor of auditions and performances, “musicians deal with a lot of mental stress,” Costa said.

Related to the Alexander Technique, Costa wants to “encourage our students to be in their bodies, to pay attention to how their feeling affects their bodies.”

Costa also led the group in a number of engaging activities aimed at acquainting students with the physical impact of this stress and how to address it in a productive manner.

Later that evening, Penn State distinguished professor of music Lisa Bontrager and guest instructor Patrick Hughes of the University of Texas-Austin led two separate French horn masterclasses.

These masterclasses allowed the instructors to work with a select group of students in front of a larger class, where hopefully the individual students’ insights would be educational for the rest of the group.

This type of high-level instruction is central to the value of Horn Day as an event, and for the Penn State School of Music as a whole.

“We’re very specialized but there is lots to explore” Bontrager, 59 , State College PA, said. “We all try to expose our students to a wide variety of people and to a variety of experiences.”