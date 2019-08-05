Movin' On and the Student Programming Association are giving Penn State students one more thing to look forward to this fall semester — a free concert at the HUB Lawn.

According to Movin' On's Twitter page, the concert will be held on September 21. This is the second free concert to take place during the fall semester.

The artist or artists who will perform has yet to be announced.

Last year, Movin' On and Penn State Student Affairs hosted the university's first free fall concert, Movin' In, which featured performances from rapper T-Pain and cover band Go Go Gadjet.