Rapper Wale will appear at "A Special Thursday Night On Chill" at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Champs Downtown.

The event will also feature Rictor, a Penn State student DJ, as a special guest. There is a $5 cover for those who attend.

Wale is a Nigerian-American rapper who rose to fame in 2006 with his song "Dig Dug." His most recent songs include "Winter Wars" and "Poledancer," which were release in 2018. He has been nominated Grammy and MTV Music Awards. He was the recipient of two BET awards, one in 2011 and the other in 2012.

This is not the first time Champs has hosted a celebrity guest. The Jonas Brothers performed in the sports bar in April, and made a special appearance at an after party following their Bryce Jordan Center concert in September.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels also appeared at Champs as a part of the "Portnoy Party," an attempt to bring Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy to Penn State.