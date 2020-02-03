Full House star Jodie Sweetin will come to Penn State this month to deliver a free lecture hosted by the Student Programming Association (SPA).

She will make her Penn State appearance at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

After playing the role of middle child Stephanie Tanner in the 90s sitcom, Sweetin recently made her return to comedy and television as the same character in the Netflix reboot "Fuller House" in 2016.

She also released a memoir in 2009 titled "unSweetined," revealing her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction after her time as a childhood star.

The lecture is free for all students with a valid Penn State ID and is funded by the student-initiated fee. To pick up tickets before the lecture, students can go to the SPA office in 226 HUB beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Students can receive up to two tickets per ID.