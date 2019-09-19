Penn State has a wide range of students who participate in the School of Theatre’s numerous dance, music, and theater organizations.

However, even some who are heavily involved in the performing arts are not familiar with the work the Performing Arts Council, or PAC, does to help organize, unite and advocate for performing arts on campus.

“We are more than just a governing body. PAC is an organization that believes the arts empower a community to be their best. It is our goal to use the arts to empower the Penn State community,” Connor Pardoe, the current president of PAC, said.

As president, Pardoe (senior- public relations and communication arts and sciences) works to build relationships between performing arts organizations on campus while simultaneously working to serve their individual interests. He also plans for the near future of the performing arts at Penn State.

Throughout his time on the council, Pardoe has already the opportunity to connect with many students, faculty, and staff. He credits PAC to his large network he has built of like-minded people who are also passionate about the performing arts.

“I consider myself to be a people-centric person that is determined to make people better versions of themselves. My favorite aspect of my role is the interactions that I share with the groups as I get to learn about their interests and goals, while figuring out a way to reach them,” Pardoe said.

Pardoe joined PAC last year as the Vice President of Community Relations. He continues his heavy participation in the group because of his passion for advancing to new elevated, innovative levels.

“As the VP of Community Relations and now as the President, I am able to say that the arts are flourishing and growing at Penn State. I feel empowered and excited to advance this and make sure that we are continually developing as a community,” Pardoe said.

In September 2018, Pardoe planned an event called “Celebrating Student Leaders in the Arts” at the Palmer Museum of Art with former PAC president, Marissa Works.

“This event has been significant to my experience because it brought together leaders in the arts and in non-arts organizations, along with accomplished faculty, student affairs staff, and many more distinguished guests to celebrate the arts community, learn more about it, but most importantly have conversations about how relationships can be built,” Pardoe said.

The council works to unify various performing arts groups on campus through events that feature dance, a capella, music, and theater groups. These events help artists on campus to branch out from their organization and engage with other performers. The business manager of the co-ed a capella group the Pennharmonics, Joe Shanley, worked with PAC for the benefit of his group.

“PAC acts as a vehicle for cross-pollination between groups, facilitating the sharing of ideas, experiences, and perhaps most importantly, artistic expression,” Shanley (senior-environmental resource management and community environment development) said.

The group features an alternative style, and works to maintain professionalism, according to Shanley.

The group works directly with PAC through the A Capella Sampler and a capella common auditions.

“[The A Capella Sampler] is a fantastic showcase of all the a cappella groups on campus, uniting us for one night to enjoy our common musicianship and to share a cappella music with the Penn State community. [The a capella common auditions] is an event designed to let anyone who wants to audition for a cappella groups do it all at once so that groups avoid overlapping and preempting each other’s' audition times,” Shanley said.

Shanley believes PAC helps to organize, simplify, and unify the performing arts at Penn State. PAC guides organizations with scheduling auditions dates and times, as well as events. The council works for cooperation between the performing arts organizations on campus, according to Shanley.

“It is very difficult to coordinate college students' schedules and efforts, so without PAC acting as a central body to do so, the administration of our groups would be much more challenging,” Shanley said.

The group’s work is sometimes not recognized across campus. Penn State student Jennifer Gomez was not familiar with PAC, despite her immersion in the arts on campus through her class.

Instead, one of her cinema classes last year exposed her to performing arts at Penn State through extra-credit opportunities.

“[The cinema class] opened me up to what was happening around campus in terms of the performing arts,” Gomez (sophomore-cyber security) said.

Situations like this align with one of PAC’s major goals, which is to bring performing arts to the attention of non-performers and Penn State’s administration. The council works to give performing arts a voice on campus instead of getting lost in the masses of students and faculty.

“While individual groups may not have much sway with campus institutions and administrations, PAC has the influence and resources to convey the importance of the arts with authority. The council's mere existence embodies Penn State's commitment to the arts,” Shanley said.

The council hopes to continue elevating the performing arts scene on campus through connecting both performers and non-performers.

“When people think of Penn State, I want to see the arts being one of the leading thoughts,” Pardoe said.