Through realistic puppets and underwater adventures, Erth brought the Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure to Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Erth, a company that brings visual experiences to stage, titled their performance “The Mystery of the Dinosaurs of the Deep.” It teaches children about microscopic organisms and sea creatures that were alive during the time of the dinosaurs with a hands on experience for the audience members.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Amanda Morgan said. Morgan came with her son, Axel Stultz (6), who said he couldn’t choose a favorite part of the show.

Charlie Jhaye, the show’s host, began the night with a promise to take the audience on a “journey through time.” Jhaye went back millions of years to teach the audience about microscopic bacteria through graphics and audience interaction to move forward in time.

Along with the educational aspect, Erth used a relatable storyline for children to move the night along quickly.

As Jhaye introduced audience members to an aquatic reptile named the plesiosaurus, she discovered that the baby reptiles were separated from their parents. From there, the host brought a group of pre-selected children onstage to find the mother.

Morgan said the plotline “kept the kid’s attention,” because the show wasn’t just an hour of underwater education.

The show peaked, though, when the lights shut off and the audience was brought into the depths of the ocean floor. As Jhaye and her team of explorers searched for the plesiosaurus’s mom, Erth’s puppeteers brought life size aquatic creatures onto the stage.

Children “ooed” and “awed,” and some even screamed, as anglerfish and jellyfish were brought to life right before their eyes. The puppets were carried across the stage by the show’s puppeteers. While their size was certainly an impressive quality for the audience, they were particularly captivating due to their colorful lights in the pitch black auditorium.

As the show went on, the puppets continued to grow larger before the mother plesiosaurus was met with its aquatic predator, the kronosaurus. More characters were introduced and the puppets were brought into the audience for children to engage with.

The jellyfish were passed throughout the entire audience, which allowed children to engage with the material while they learned.

“I was just amazed about the puppets,” Angelica Drenning said.

Drenning brought her daughter, Geneva Drenning (4), to see the show, though she said she has her own interest in science. For the two, the puppets were the most exciting part of the night because of the “life-like” feeling they brought.

After previously watching a live “Paw Patrol” show with Geneva, Drenning said they were more “impressed” with Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure.

“Hands down I would see this any day,” Drenning said, adding that she would come to the show by herself.

Valerie Campos is the tour manager and a puppeteer for the show. Campos said Erth began the second leg of their North American tour earlier this month, which focuses primarily on the Midwest and East Coast of the United States. Thursday’s showing was the first night the show stopped in Pennsylvania before leaving to Pittsburgh on Feb. 23.

Campos said the tour’s schedule “fluctuates,” though they typically perform around three to four shows per week. Once the team is onsight, they spend around three to four hours preparing the stage with the various puppets, props and lighting equipment.

“It’s really a full schedule,” Campos said.

While the show is meant to educate children about various prehistoric aquatic creatures, the script ensures to incorporate a message to practice sustainability.

Audience members are asked to identify various sea creatures they saw throughout the show before the night wraps up. As children called out their responses, Eryn Malafronte, a puppeteer, mentioned turtles were “at risk” due to plastic in the ocean. Malafronte gave a call to action for the audience to exchange balloons for bubbles at parties, and to use reusable straws instead of plastic.

“Let’s help prevent the extinction of an animal who was alive during the biggest extinction,” Malafronte said.

To increase these efforts, Campos said the tour has begun to sell reusable straws at the merchandise table.

As they travel the country, Campos said the goal of the show isn’t simply about educating children but Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is meant to “shed a light” on the various issues affecting the world today.

Campos added that her favorite thing about being a part of the show is to see children’s “faces light up” as they leave the auditorium every night.

“[It’s about] getting the kids excited about science and the future… they are the future,” Campos said. “They’re just so excited to learn.”