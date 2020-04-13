Since the spark of the coronavirus pandemic, Steven Soderbergh’s film “Contagion,” released in 2011, skyrocketed in popularity. It even peaked in the top 10 on iTunes movie rentals and has been a recent hit with Netflix users.

For its watchers, the film is subject to frequent comparison with the ongoing coronavirus. Similar to the pandemic, “Contagion” follows the story of a Chinese virus as it spreads on a global scale, as doctors and scientists struggle to contain and cure the disease.

With similarities and differences to today’s experiences, it’s easy to make comparisons while viewing this film and applying it to our daily lives. While “Contagion” is based on science, it is still just a dramatized and fictional series of events.

Margherita Teresa-Anna Cantorna, a Penn State professor and researcher of veterinary and biomedical science, remembers seeing the film long before it resurged in popularity. She provided some insight on many of the scientific details the film presents.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Origins of the virus

In the film, the virus is borne from interactions between bats and pigs after a rainforest inhabited by these bats were cleared. After a bat retreats to a pig farm, a chef prepares an infected pig and shakes hands with Gwenyth Paltrow’s character, transmitting the virus to her.

According to Cantona, many viruses and diseases originate from exotic species’ like bats, and explained how the coronavirus likely originated from bats as well.

“Usually, a virus can infect other species that come into contact with other people more likely than the bats,” she said. “In the case of coronavirus, we don’t know.”

She explained that a virus that infects an intermediate species, such as a pig in the film, can mutate, which then allows the disease to spread amongst humans. The process outlined in the film as a result is quite realistic, although the specific origins of the coronavirus are still unknown.

Spread of the virus

After Paltrow’s character is infected with the virus, she comes into contact with others.. The disease spreads through a variety of ways, but the film takes particular care in emphasizing how the virus spreads through surfaces. Other people come into contact with those surfaces, spreading the virus.

The term “fomite” is used in the film, which Cantona explains are respiratory droplets that spread onto surfaces. While the film’s portrayal of this spread is realistic, and that the coronavirus likely spreads in a similar way, she explained that you are more likely to spread the virus in other ways.

“I think [the film] is overemphasizing that route of transmission,” she said. While the coronavirus can spread from surfaces, infection is more likely to spread from human contact with one another. In that sense, she believes that the coronavirus spreading through surfaces such as packages, are not as dangerous as one may believe.

“Washing your hands often, moving takeout into a new container is fine, but don’t make yourself go crazy,” Cantona said.

Containment process

The film’s portrayal of containment procedures takes from the concept known as ‘contact tracing,’ which is identifying persons that have come into contact with other infected persons. By identifying and then quarantining these individuals, the transmission of the virus is slowed down.

One particular dramatic scene follows Kate Winslet’s character as she rushes to stop a bus containing a passenger who is believed to have come into contact with another infected individual.

“The idea behind contact tracing [in the movie] is correct,” Cantona said.. She explained that contact tracing looked to identify infected individuals who have had sustained interactions with one another, and that the virus likely wouldn’t spread in scenarios of limited interaction, such as passing by someone infected on the street.

Infection rate

The film makes use of many scientific terms that were thrown around during the coronavirus. They mention the “R0” (pronounced R-naught), which is a term that determines how contagious a disease can be. If a virus has an R0 score of 10, then one infected individual transmits the virus to an average of 10 other people.

The term is accurately used in the film, and the clear portrayal of the concept can help people better understand it when it’s used in relation to the coronavirus.

“Clearly, they had a scientific advisor,” Cantona said.

Vaccine development

Unfortunately, if there’s one blatantly unrealistic expectation the film presents, it’s how the vaccine is developed.

The film’s vaccine is developed in a short period of just three months, a time period which Cantona described as a “crazy overestimation of how quickly a vaccine would be available.” The development of the vaccine would take much longer than what was described, which rings true for the coronavirus as well.

As for how the vaccine is developed, she said the process, at the very least, is still based in science.

Verdict

The film’s science, ultimately, seems to be realistic and sound. While there are moments of dramatization, like any film, there are takeaways from the film that still ring true for the coronavirus, such as basic hygiene and not touching your face.

However, there are some key differences between the virus in the film and the coronavirus. The mortality rate in the film, for example, is staggeringly high, at 25 percent, while the coronavirus’ mortality rate is estimated to be around 3.4 percent according to the World Health Organization.

At the end of the day, the movie, Cantona emphasized, is a thriller movie made to excite audiences and instill anxiety in viewers. The science is sound, but it shouldn’t be taken at face value.

“If it keeps you from getting on a crowded bus though, that’s okay,” she said.