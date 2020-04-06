As we head into week four of the coronavirus quarantine, I’ve spent many hours reflecting on what keeps me sane while I’m stuck sitting in my tiny State College apartment.

I’ve watched just about every season of “The Office” for probably the 10th time through, and the weekly new episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” are the only thing helping me keep track of what day of the week it is.

But what has kept me most sane during this unprecedented time is something quite simple — listening to music. It’s important to make our daily lives feel as normal as possible while we’re quarantining, and listening to music not only does this but can help boost your mood as well.

Music has always been one of the best ways for me to escape reality, and this has only proved to be more true during this quarantine. Everyone has a song, artist or album that immediately brings them to a better place, and right now most people could use an escape to that better place.

It’s hard for me to put into words how much music means to be, but I’ve especially noticed more recently how helpful it has been when the anxiety of this situation overwhelms me.

Regardless of whether you’re inside or outside, spring and soon enough summer will bring upon the staple music of these warm, happy seasons. I’ve found myself listening to my summer playlists in an attempt to convince myself that I’m enjoying this bizarre confinement as the weather becomes nicer and nicer each day.

I would easily argue that being in a concert pit is my usual happy place, and thanks to the coronavirus, most of the concerts I had planned for this spring/summer are being canceled or postponed.

I was supposed to go to a concert in Philadelphia just this past Saturday, and while I was devastated that it was canceled, I found myself instead listening to this artist's music and watching live performances on repeat.

This isn’t anywhere close to the amazing experience I would have had at the concert, but it’s the closest we’re going to get for a while.

It’s also a good thing NPR just released the Harry Styles “Tiny Desk Concert,” which I have watched multiple times already and plan to watch many more.

I’m also quite lucky, considering two of my favorite bands, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, have both released new albums this week, so I have no shortage of new things to listen to. Regardless, I’ve still found myself listening to Harry Styles’ album “Fine Line” on repeat daily.

I also loved that last week iHeartRadio put together a live “Living Room Concert” hosted by Elton John, bringing audiences into the living rooms of our favorite artists for a variety of small acoustic concerts. This is one of the many ways music can help bring people together during this trying time.

Music can be extremely calming and uplifting regardless of whether or not a global pandemic is occurring — it has truly been the best way to escape reality and feel as if everything is back to normal.

Despite the many losses quarantine has caused, we can look forward to new music many of our favorite artists now have the time to create — as they are most likely just as bored as we are.