As Black History Month progresses through February, a lineup full of events come to Penn State to celebrate the Black community.

The arts have played a major role in Black history, and Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture has a number of events to celebrate this history.

Friday, Feb. 7

On Friday, Feb. 7, the Admissions Office of Multicultural Outreach will host the “Let’s R.I.D.E.” (Reach Individuals and Direct them to higher Education) event. Student ambassadors will give tours and lead activities for high school students from Maryland, New York City, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to show what Penn State has to offer.

On the same day at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center at 12:30 p.m. Friday, student groups of color from the College of Arts and Architecture will perform. Penn State stepping groups will show their talents to the prospective students, according to Curt Marshall, multicultural affairs, recruitment and arts engagement coordinator for the college.

The National Organization of Minority Architects Students (NOMAS) will also host a Multicultural Networking Event prior to the start of the Stuckeman School of Architecture's career day from 10:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in 121 Borland Building on Friday, Feb. 7, according to NOMAS President Meghan Davis (sophomore - architecture).

Saturday, Feb. 8

Next, the Palmer Museum of Art will open its first major exhibition for the 2020 season, “African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collecting,” on Feb. 8, according to a press release from the museum.

The release says the exhibit will feature work from East, Central and West Africa collected over six decades by retired U.S. Ambassador Allen C. Davis, and will include a series of other events and lectures relating to the exhibit.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Essence 2, a local community singing group dedicated to celebrating African and African American music, will co-host a high school choral invitational celebrating Black History Month with the School of Music. The invitational will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at State College Area High School.

Month-long

Another exhibit will be hosted by the Stuckeman School of Architecture throughout the month, digitally displaying the work of successful African American designers in the Stuckeman Family Building lobby.

The Center for the Performing Arts has already hosted a variety of events with their season long focus of “The American Experience: Through an African-American Lens,” including a performance from the Step Afrika! step team and folk, jazz artists Lizz Wright, with a variety of other events offered throughout the rest of the semester.