The spookiest season of all is quickly approaching, and with Halloween just around the corner many students are looking for entertaining ways to get into the spirit of the season.

Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted bonding activity or some hardcore scares, these are the best Halloween television specials you should catch before the trick-or-treating begins.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Everyone loves a classic, and it doesn’t get better than “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”. Whether you’re looking for a hefty dose of nostalgia, some cutesy colorful animation, or you just really love beagles, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” has something for every Halloween viewer.

“The Peanuts”have a staple episode for nearly every major holiday, and this one is no exception, as Charles Schulz’ classic characters provide a fun and lighthearted story for the holiday.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be airing on ABC throughout the day on Oct. 31, and is available to stream for Amazon Prime members.

“HalloVeen,” Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Despite being a relatively new show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’sHalloween episodes have already become well known for being completely hilarious.

“HalloVeen” is the fourth episode in the show’s ninth season and it follows the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team as they participate in their annual Halloween heist. While the episode is not specifically Halloween-centric, the hacky characters and cartoonish situation of this episode make it one of the best that Brooklyn Nine-Ninehas produced.

“HalloVeen” will be airing on Fox throughout the course of the week.

“The One with the Halloween Party,” Friends

During the “Friends” episode“The One with the Halloween Party,” the usual gang gathers in Monica and Rachel’s apartment to host a costume party. The episode features a classic Friends’ blend of situational comedy and character dynamics, while still utilizing the Halloween setting.

The sixth episode in the eighth season, Friends’“The One with the Halloween Party” taps into the spookier side of the season, as Phoebe deals with her evil twin Ursula throughout the night. However, the episode never veers into scary or supernatural territory.

Friendsis currently available to stream through Netflix.

“The Rocky Horror Glee Show,” Glee

4. Everybody loves a good musical episode, and Glee’s“The Rocky Horror Glee Show” is an excellent take on a classic Halloween story.

Glee’stake on the 1975 cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” features all of the usual catchy tunes and eerie imagery of the original, while condensing the story down within the framework of a high school production.

The fifth episode of the show’s second season even features a special cameo from the actors who payed Brad and Eddie during the show’s original run.

“The Rocky Horror Glee Show” is a whacky Halloween special that takes a campier look at some of the recognizable elements of the Halloween season and incorporates some incredibly catchy Halloween tunes.

Gleeis available to stream from Amazon prime.

“Treehouse of Horror” specials, The Simpsons

You can’t discuss classic Halloween specials without calling out the iconic Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” specials.

With a whopping 30 total episodes, the Simpsons’“Treehouse of Horror” episodes are a staple of the season. Each episode features a series of vignettes involving the family that parody a variety of classic Halloween stories and tropes.

The “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are known for being scarier and more violent than a typical Simpson’s episode, but they never veer into horror territory.

With this many years of relevant satires, uncanny characters, and gore under their belt, it is almost impossible to choose just one “Treehouse of Horror” episode to feature, and it may be best to just binge them all as a Halloween marathon.

The Simpsons’annual episode “Treehouse of Horror XXX” will air this Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Fox.