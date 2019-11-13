The Dance Theatre of Harlem performed classical ballet as well as modern style dances on Tuesday at Eisenhower Auditorium.

The performance was part of the company’s 50th anniversary tour, according to the Center for the Performing Arts director, George Trudeau.

CPA included this show in the yearlong series “The American Experience: Through an African American Lens.” The series aims to feature stories of African Americans and their individual experiences through various art forms and performances.

The performance also marked this year's THON-supported event by CPA, according to Trudeau. Before the dancers took the stage, CPA presented a video about the 46-hour dance marathon.

The Center donated $5 per ticket to THON to raise a total of over $6,000, according to Trudeau.

Olivia Galow, the THON 2020 Communications Director said the Center for the Performing Arts are “role models” in terms of supporting THON.

The show was dedicated to Dance Theatre of Harlem’s co-founder Arthur Mitchell, according to Virgina Johnson, Dance Theatre of Harlem’s artistic director.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a New York City-based dance company, school and arts education program. Johnson said the arts education program is titled “Dancing Through Barriers,” and aims to carry on Arthur Mitchell’s vision of using art to “change lives and open minds.”

“The company—a mix of African Americans like me, Asians and Caucasians—was a vivid demonstration of the premise that the art form of classical ballet belongs to us all,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the company consistently features a diverse repertoire of dances. Tuesday’s performance displayed traditional ballet with classical music typically associated with the genre.

The company also defied the laws of classic ballet by pairing the technique of ballet with more modern choreography and music for some pieces.

The performance opened with the classical piece “Valse Fantaisie.” It utilized George Balanchine’s original choreography to present a traditional ballet display.

However, the show quickly shifted to a more contemporary style through “This Bitter Earth,” performed by Stephanie Rae Williams and Choong Hoon Lee. The piece was choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

Dance Theatre of Harlem broke barriers of ballet through “Passage.” The piece was choreographed by Claudia Schreier, and had a world premiere in May 2019.

The choreography incorporated elements that are not typical of traditional ballet, like men serving as dance partners for each other. The piece created a spectacle through modern choreography that moved with the layers of the energetic music by Jessie Montgomery.

The final section of the show proceeded to defy more of the laws of ballet by using music by artists like Aretha Franklin and James Brown, yet continuing to feature traditional technique that exuded the beauty and grace associated with ballet.

“The milestone of 50 years is not an endpoint but a marker along the way,” Virginia Johnson said. “We glance backward at this moment, but our eyes are on the future."