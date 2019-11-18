Thanksgiving break is coming up – officially beginning on Nov. 24 and concluding on the Nov. 30, leading Penn State students into finals week territory.

As anticipation grows, some Penn State students are starting to feel excitement about their Thanksgiving break plans.

“I’m really excited to see my family. I don’t always eat a lot during [Thanksgiving] dinner, but being with my family is a lot of fun,” Jamil Henderson (senior- electrical engineering) said.

Thanksgiving traditions in America usually consist of families and friends getting together on Thanksgiving Day, eating a variety of different foods like turkey and ham.

“I’m really excited to finally get some traditional Mexican food like the tamales my mother makes for the holidays,” Crystal Teccoral (junior- forensic science) said . “I’m also really excited to spend time with my family and my friends from home.”

Families from other cultures often include their food from their native country in Thanksgiving dinner.

“I’m really excited for the food my family is going to make, it’s always nice to get a home cooked meal,” Hannel Serrata (junior-economics) . “I’m also really looking forward to getting some time away from school.”

While Thanksgiving break is filled with home cooked food for many students, some still feel the stress of school. Finals week will officially begin for Penn State on Dec. 16, which comes on the heels of midterm exams and essays. Some students may be feeling exhausted and stressed out.

Thanksgiving break is a time in the semester that falls only a few weeks before finals week, so many students still receive work from their professors during this time.

Zachary Dyer feels that school is overwhelming at the moment.

“Even though we’ll still have some assignments during Thanksgiving break, we still get to relax a bit. Finals are right around the corner so we can all use as much rest as we can get.” Dyer (senior-information sciences and technology) said.

According to a recent study conducted by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), nearly 80% of college students experience high levels of stress in their daily lives. This number and overall level of stress is only heightened during finals week as students try to secure passing grades in their classes.

“These past three weeks have been incredibly stressful for everyone because of all of our midterm assignments,” Felix Estevez (junior-science engineering) said. “I think it’s safe to say we can all use a nice break from campus and class work to finally get some well needed sleep.”