The State College stop of ‘ALICE (in wonderland)’ by the Hong Kong Ballet has been cancelled due to the recent outbreak of corona virus, as announced by the Center for the Performing Arts (CPA).

The Eisenhower Auditorium performance was scheduled for Apr. 24, a part of the week-long tour from Apr. 17 to 24. The State College stop is one of several other April 2020 performances cancelled by the Hong Kong Ballet.

Hong Kong Ballet plans to continue their performances starting June 16 at Wolf Trap in Virginia.

“We understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first,” Septime Webre, artistic director of the Hong Kong Ballet, said in a CPA press release. “We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon, and are committed to returning to Virginia, South Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as touring in other U.S. cities, in the coming seasons.”

The Center for the Performing Arts will refund patrons who had purchased tickets to the performance scheduled. They will be refunded the original purchase price of their tickets, excluding services fees incurred during phone and online purchases.

“We are, of course, disappointed to not be able to present the Hong Kong Ballet this April as planned,” George Trudeau, director of CPA said. “Under these extraordinary circumstances, we completely understand that the company has made the difficult but right decision to cancel this tour.”