Gun violence is a prominent topic in U.S., and Penn State students are aiming to raise awareness of the issue through arts.

On Thursday in the Pavillion Theatre, Penn State’s School of Theatre showcased its first performance of #HereToo. The play was in collaboration with the national #HereToo project, created by Barbara Pitts McAdams and Jimmy Maize. It aims to create a dialogue about gun violence, while also incorporating the experiences of people in individual communities.

The interactive performance was composed of interviews from Penn State students, as well as youth activists from around the country. It spoke about school shootings from the last 25 years, as well as gun violence perpetrated by police and gangs.

The play included multiple perspectives on the issue, from those supporting gun control to gun rights. The actors performed to a packed room of mostly Penn State students, with a few non-student observers.

Kylie Vincent, the project associate, was also a performer in the play. Vincent, 19, grew up in Thousand Oaks, California, but currently resides in New York City.

“#HereToo is a devised work about gun violence activists, and we’re bringing it to different places, and workshopping it at different colleges right now to show that activism is ‘Here Too,’ whether it be pro-gun or pro-gun control,” Vincent said.

She believes the purpose of the show is to educate as well as push different ideologies to the forefront.

“We want to include all sides to move forward in the way we are having this conversation, but to also commend the activism that’s happening and how it is such a big thing that is occurring in our country,” Vincent said.

Vincent became extremely close to this issue after a mass shooting occurred in her hometown of Thousand Oaks. She was involved with gun control activism six months prior to the shooting, so she already had a connection with the movement.

It affected her even more when it happened in her hometown at a place she knew.

“I had been there before, so I felt it as an even closer impact if that was even possible,” Vincent said.

This also changed the way she saw the gun control issue. According to Vincent, Thousand Oaks is predominantly “pro-gun,” so she faced a conflict -- fighting for something she believed in while considering her loved ones at home.

“That really changed the way I looked at politics and activism too. I didn’t want to mash people into categories,” Vincent said.

Riley Herman, a Penn State student, is also involved with the project. Herman (sophomore- theater studies) said her professor asked her to join the project, and she agreed. However, she barely knew what #HereToo was when she signed up.

The project included a 10 day workshop for students to learn more about the movement.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what I was getting into until I was in the class and I [thought], ‘oh wow, this is important, and I am happy to be in this class and spread the word, as well as learn,’” Herman said.

Herman learned a lot about herself and her feelings on this issue through the project.

“I didn’t know where I stood, and I definitely learned through the process of interviewing people and reading interviews of people,” Herman said.

Elena Sgouros, the publicity manager for the project, explained that the students working on the project conducted interviews on campus to gain input on gun violence from Penn State students.

“It’s something we have in the show that is unique to production,” Sguoros (sophomore-theatre studies) said. “It also opened our eyes to how diverse this community is and our ideals.”

The performance incorporated many different forms of art, from spoken words to singing to tap dancing. Because this play also doubled as a workshop, the performers had scripts in hand while they performed scenes. They acted out the interviews of different Penn State students, including that of one student who survived a mall shooting in Washington state.

The show was also interactive, and included audience wide chants on different sides of the issue, such as policies like Red Flag laws and Open Carry laws.

“More on the theater side of it, it is a unique kind of theater, so when people come to see the show, they may be thrown off guard. It’s not a traditional type of show -- it’s interview-based content, which I think gives an edge to #HereToo,” Herman said.

A second production of #HereToo will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 in the Pavilion Theatre.

“We want to show this conversation is happening everywhere,” Vincent said.