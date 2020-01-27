Penn State has hundreds of student musicians looking to gain experience and exposure in the music industry — Nittany Music Group may be their first step to make that happen.

When Devin Laserna first came to Penn State, he immediately noticed a lack of resources for student musicians to make connections and grow their brands.

Laserna (sophomore - business) founded Nittany Music Group with the idea of creating a music label for students. While a university organization cannot realistically be considered an actual “record label,” Laserna hopes to provide student musicians with opportunities to network and gain experience in the live music industry.

“If you’re an artist at Penn State, it is important to have your work shown — and I don't think there are any major student organizations giving that opportunity for exposure,” Laserna said. “If you want your music to be known at Penn State and you want to be involved in a live career industry, you should come to us.”

The club will be split into three committees: booking, marketing and artists and repertoire (A&R). Booking will be responsible for managing finances and finding venues to connect artists to performances. Marketing will be in charge of promoting the artists and the club on social media, as well as creating a website. A&R will act as the recruitment for the club, seeking out artists who could benefit from the club’s resources and connecting them with producers, videographers, recording studios and other artists.

The artists who benefit from the club’s resources will also be the members who make it possible, participating in the committees to help other artists as well.

Laserna said if student musicians are serious about having a career in the music industry, it is important for them to have an understanding of how these processes function.

Eric Damiano is a fellow musician and friend of Laserna who has helped get the organization off the ground.

“Personally, the most exciting part of it is just meeting all the other people who want to do music,” Damiano (sophomore - advertising) said. “It’s not hard to find people who like music here, [but to find] other people who love to perform and make connections to start a music career.”

Damiano is a prime example of a student who wants to provide help to the organization and its artists while also taking advantage of the resources to further his own music career.

He emphasized the impact the club can have for student musicians who don’t know much about the industry.

Jonathan Gangi , a professor of arts entrepreneurship and guitar in the School of Music, serves as the organization’s faculty adviser.

Gangi decided to become the faculty adviser for Nittany Music Group “because of the clear focus and the apparent strong leadership coming from [Laserna].” Laserna approached Gangi about becoming the adviser last semester, and he is currently enrolled in Gangi’s music entrepreneurship course.

Laserna had a booth at the involvement fair earlier this month, where he gauged student interest and had about 40 students sign up for an email list. The club hosted its first meeting last week, where Laserna explained the basic structure of the organization and what his goals are to about 10 potential members.

Since Nittany Music Group is so new, Laserna said the next step is to continue spreading the word and recruiting new members to help get the organization started. He hopes the club will meet regularly throughout the semester, and also find a time and a place to host an open mic night.

“Our goal is just to have a community of artists at Penn State,” Laserna said. “We want to be able to promote artist work as much as possible through many different avenues. I want them to feel connected within a family, a club, and just have a network of people who they can collaborate with and rely on.”

Gangi said considering the wide array of specializations within the School of Music, this club can be an opportunity to “connect all the pieces.” He hopes the students of Nittany Music Group will take advantage of newly updated equipment in the School of Music’s recording studio.

Damiano agreed with Gangi’s sentiments, noting the openness and inclusivity of Nittany Music Group.

“I think that a lot of clubs and organizations here are targeted toward one specific genre or type of music, but we are open to everything — and we need everything,” Damiano said.