After the in-person Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, many activities and traditions transitioned to a virtual setting.

But that won’t stop some students from venturing to State College to celebrate the annual festival, which takes place from July 9 to 12.

Dom Feola already had plans to travel to State College for the weekend before Arts Fest was canceled. Feola (junior-advertising) called the weekend an “opportunity to just get out” of his house in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“I just figured even though a lot of the stuff was canceled, I would take the opportunity to just get out and [experience] a change of scenery,” Feola said.

Before the pandemic began in March, Feola entered a painting into the Arts Fest exhibition — the first time he has submitted artwork into a show or festival.

The festival is typically a large source of income for many local artists in Centre County. Feola, who has attended two previous Arts Fests, said the festival committee has done a good job moving exhibitions online to support artists and businesses that “rely on” the event.

On Thursday, Feola attended a virtual ceremony after being notified that his piece received an award.

While he was disappointed about Arts Fest's cancellation, Feola believes it was the right decision, since it will discourage large crowds from forming.

“Arts Fest is obviously such a huge weekend," Feola said. "If it were not canceled, there would definitely be [a] huge amount of people coming [to State College]."

Feola said he has heard “mixed” plans from Penn State students who had originally intended to visit State College for the weekend, and is unsure whether the festival will draw a large crowd. However, he believes there will be more people walking around downtown this weekend than usual.

Local businesses typically see a surge in customers over the Arts Fest weekend, and they may be affected by the cancellation of in-person events. Feola believes moving businesses outdoors could encourage people to safely support local stores and restaurants.

Stephen Day has been living in State College throughout the summer for a virtual internship. Day (senior-supply chain management) said the downtown area has been quiet since quarantine began, though it has been returning to its usual state since Centre County entered Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening over a month ago.

Day said it’s likely that crowds will pick up in State College this weekend, since students will keep their travel plans to reconnect with friends. His own roommates, who left for the summer, will be returning to State College for the weekend, and they plan to celebrate a friend who graduated in the spring.

“It’s no secret that Arts Fest is notorious for partying,” Day said, adding that he expects bars to see a growth in business over the weekend.

Aidan Lake traveled to State College on Wednesday with plans to spend time with friends as well. Lake (senior-actuarial science) said the virtual festival will be his first Arts Fest. While he’s “excited,” Lake doesn’t necessarily have plans to browse the virtual exhibition.

Lake is most likely going to spend the weekend like a “typical student” by going to bars and ordering takeout, since typical Arts Fest street vendors will not be open. He plans to follow all safety mandates and expects others to do so as well.

Following Fourth of July weekend, Day said “it’s a little concerning” to think about the number of students who may be coming to State College to enjoy bars and restaurants after potentially traveling for the holiday. Though he is unsure what to expect for the weekend, Day imagines seniors will return for their last Arts Fest as a student.

While house parties are typical in State College during Arts Fest, many students are looking forward to a quiet weekend for reconnecting with friends.

“I know I’m gonna have a lot of fun with my roommates," Day said. "It’s going to be a good time seeing them again, and I just hope the best for everyone else."

