Movin’ On 2020 will feature performances from Foster the People, Lil Yachty, Two Friends and Sasha Sloan.

The festival will take place on the last day of classes, Friday, May 1, at the Intramural Fields located north of Park Ave.

A student performer will also be selected to open the festival following the Battle of the Bands competition on Thursday, March 26.

The lineup was announced halfway through Movin’ On’s HUB-Robeson Center takeover, where they were selling merchandise for the organization and handing out flyers to promote the festival. There are also student performances throughout the day at the new HUB stairs by Jamba Juice.

The Student Programming Association’s concerts committee funded Sasha Sloan’s performance and also had a table present at the HUB takeover, along with UPUA and ARHS.