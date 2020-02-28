Apollo’s Fire performed Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts in Schwab Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night to hundreds of audience members.

The Grammy-winning orchestra performed Antonio Vivaldi’s revolutionary concertos, the ‘rock-and-roll composer of the eighteenth century.'

Apollo’s Fire is a Cleveland-based baroque orchestra that is internationally praised for their spontaneous style and technical precision. The ensemble was founded by harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell.

The orchestra has held sold-out concerts all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Library of Congress. In 2019, Apollo’s Fire won a Grammy for their album Songs of Orpheus with tenor Karim Sulayman.

On Thursday night, they performed Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Rediscovered for the Penn State audience. Antonio Vivaldi was a revolutionary Italian composer of his time, he was a former priest who became a the music master and composer of the most elite orchestra-an ensemble of young girls from an orphanage.

Vivaldi was committed to making music that could have both a harmony and tell an evocative story. His Four Seasons concertos capture the changing seasons and personify the ‘moods’ of nature.

Apollo’s Fire dramatically revived Vivaldi’s concertos in a lively performance. Before each season’s individual concerto, Sorrell would breakdown to the audience what aspects of the seasons each instrument represented.

In the “spring” concerto the violas represented barking dogs, the drone in the bass signified bagpipes associated with outdoor festivities, and the featured violinist, Alan Choo, played the shepherd boy.

In the “winter” concerto the cellos indicated the stiffness one feels in the cold, the violins signified the howling wind, and all together the musicians and their instruments conveyed the feeling of slipping on ice with their frenzied playing and swaying bodies.

Everyone in the orchestra had parts in the story they were telling and their instruments incited feeling and fervor into their performances.

“I loved their choosing of the themes and building the evening around that,” said Charlene Harrrison, retired head of student affairs center for adult learners. "I think that it helped too, to have the conductor set the scene for each of the seasons, I think that added to my appreciation.”

Harrison had heard Apollo’s Fire perform at Penn State a few years ago and thought they were wonderful, so it was important for her to come back to hear them. She said she had another wonderful night watching Apollo’s Fire perform.

“Everyone is so talented and that showed as each person ended up being a featured performer tonight, so many of them were featured,” Harrison said.

After every concerto the ensemble received explosive applause from the audience and cheers of ‘bravo’.

The orchestra also made some changes to Vivaldi’s work. They played La Folia (Madness), a piece that features a duel between two violin players and a continuo, a bass instrument player. Sorrell said they ‘turned it into more of a group-jam session’.

Musicians battled each other in a rhythm that got faster and wilder towards the end, and even got up from their seats to playfully circle around each other. The players could be seen smiling from the audience as they performed.

For John Pickering, a Penn State research engineer, La Folia (Madness) was one of his favorite pieces of the night. His wife came up with the idea for them to go out for the night and listen to some good music, he left thinking Apollo’s Fire was excellent.

Once the players finished performing La Folia (Madness) the entire audience gave a huge standing ovation. Apollo’s Fire decided to close out the night with a surprise performance of one of their originals from their new album “Glory in the Meetinghouse,” that was not listed on the program.

The ensemble played a lively and folksy piece that was non-traditional for an orchestra to perform. The entire time some of the performers were smiling as they played.

Towsifa Akhter (astrophysics-senior)really liked their original piece, and most of the other concertos Apollo’s Fire performed.

“I like orchestra music like this, I don’t have a musical background or anything, I just like listening to this,” said Akhter.

After getting an email from Penn State saying that Apollo’s Fire will be performing Thursday night, Akhter decided to come to Schwab Auditorium. She has just begun going to orchestra performances at Penn State, getting to listen to music she likes live on her college campus.