Rapper, singer and producer gnash is coming to Penn State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall, presented by the Student Programming Association (SPA).

From Los Angeles, CA, gnash (pronounced “Nash”) started his music career on SoundCloud with the release of his first EP “U.” He has since released three other extended plays titled “Me,” “If” and his most recent 2019 EP “Us.

gnash is famous for songs such as “I Hate U, I Love U” featuring Olivia O’Brien, “the broken hearts club” and “feelings fade.”

The concert is free for all Penn State University Park students with a valid student photo ID.